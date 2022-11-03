HUGO — The volunteer committee that has been tasked with developing a plan for the old Hopkins Schoolhouse has been granted a bit more time before it reveals what it has been working on over the last several months.
About six months ago, the City Council tasked the Hopkins Schoolhouse Committee with finding community volunteers to research what could be done to the schoolhouse and how it could be funded. Efforts would likely save the building from being demolished. The council gave the committee a six-month deadline.
City Administrator Bryan Bear explained that the group of volunteers has been meeting regularly over the past six months, but needs a bit more time.
“They have spent a tremendous amount of time working on this project to come up with a solution,” Bear said. “We (City Clerk Michele Lindau and I) think that the group has made some very good progress. They are organized; they have a plan that is not quite ready to present, but it is coming together. I would hate to have the council review this plan before it is quite ready … A couple more months feels like the right answer.”
Bear didn’t give many specifics about the plan, but said it involves transforming the schoolhouse into a heritage center, and its possible use as a recreation hub. Bear said the toughest part for the committee has been coming up with funding sources, whether that be donors and/or grants.
Mayor Tom Weidt said he had no problem giving the committee a bit more time to continue its efforts. “I’m glad to hear that there is some progress being made and some ideas out there,” he said.
Ultimately, the City Council asked the committee to report back around Dec. 31. The council also gave its blessing for the committee to perform a temporary patch for a hole on the roof. Bear explained that the patch would involve some plywood as well as tarps. It would require ongoing maintenance and only be a “temporary fix.” The patch would be funded both via funds raised by the committee as well as an in-kind donation from the contractor who will perform the work.
Bear added that the decision to allow the patch would not influence the council’s decision on whether it decides to demolish the building.
Council Member Dave Strub suggested the committee consider some signage on site while the project is happening. He noted it could generate more interest in terms of volunteers and donors.
“If it has been sitting empty and nothing is happening and all of a sudden something is happening, you might just get some eyes on the place and be able to attract some more committee members or more sponsorship,” Strub said.
