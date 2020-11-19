Holidays are one of the ways Minnesotans celebrate the people and events that we care about. Some are major U.S. holidays. Others are celebrated in our diverse communities and are important expressions of culture, faith and family connection. Each holiday is special and important, but holidays may need to look different this year.
COVID-19 can easily spread from one person to another during traditional holiday activities where we gather for shared meals or rituals. No matter the holiday, we want it to be a safe one for you and your family.
Keep in mind that any time you gather with people you do not live with the risk of infection increases for everyone. Here are some tips from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH):
•Stay home if you do not feel well or are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Invited guests should stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are showing COVID-19 symptoms. Invited guests who live with people who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 should think about any added risks to their loved ones.
•Keep gatherings small. As of Nov. 13, there is now a 10-person limit in effect for indoor and outdoor gatherings in Minnesota. All social gatherings are limited to members of only three households or fewer, including the host.
•Hold small gatherings outside, if possible. Wear masks and stay 6 feet away from other guests.
•Open windows and/or doors to allow air to flow, when possible, if gathering indoors.
•Wear a mask indoors and outdoors if gathering with anyone that does not live with you.
•Encourage guests to bring their own food, drinks and treats. Do not share utensils or drinking cups.
•Always stay at least 6 feet away from people that do not live with you.
•Remember who came to the gathering. Keep a list of invited guests in case one of them gets COVID-19. This list will be helpful if you're contacted by a health department case interviewer.
For more information about how to celebrate Thanksgiving in 2020, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.
— Recommendations are courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health
