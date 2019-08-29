Great River Energy dedicates 552 hours

Great River Energy (GRE) employees dedicated 552 hours of volunteer time July 22-26 to help build a Habitat for Humanity home located at 14933 Generation Ave. N., Hugo.
“We had 71 volunteers participating in the build over the week,” said Dave Kempf, manager, transmission planning engineering. “This is a great support of our local, cooperative community and the family moving into the home will likely interact with Connexus Energy members.”
Volunteers screwed in drywall, weed whipped, painted and installed insulation in the townhome. The multiyear townhome development, known as Generation Acres, began in 2015 and will eventually result in 33 new units that will be purchased by local families who partner with Habitat.
Employees from the power supply, legal and corporate and member services divisions joined the transmission division in the weeklong build. GRE is committed to supporting the communities it serves through education, sponsorships, contributions, economic development and activities such as the Habitat for Humanity project.
