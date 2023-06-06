Good Neighbor Days: ‘The Place to be in 2023’

The 47th annual Good Neighbor Days will return Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11.
This year’s theme is “The Place to be in 2023! … Hanifl Fields.” The event will once again be held at Hanifl Fields Athletic Park (located at 7032 137th St. N.), but the festival will likely return to Lions Volunteer Park for 2024.
Many Good Neighbor Days staples will return, including carnival rides, food trucks, pony rides, music and fireworks. This year’s parade, scheduled for 11 a.m. June 10, will boast a “Back to the ’50s” theme. The cornhole tournament and vendor craft fair, put on by Makerspace, will also return.
After staging the event at that location last year, the Lions realized parking was quite a challenge. This year, in an effort to help that, the Hugo Knight Riders Snowmobile Club will offer $5 parking all three days of the event, right across the street from Hanifl Fields Athletic Park. Approximately 500 to 600 vehicles will fit on the 10-acre property, owned by Erica and Grant Whitaker. In addition to having two parking attendants and two security guards at all times, there will also be a police officer to help escort families across the street safely. The parking will be located at 7195 137th St. N. Motorists should look for signs directing them where to go.
“People seemed a little hesitant to come out last year,” Lions Vice President Jerry Torgerson explained. “Hopefully, this year more people will come out and enjoy it.”
With the addition of the parking, only one shuttle will run from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Pickup locations will be at the Blue Heron Grill; 147th Street N. and Finale Avenue N. (Lions Park); 147th Street N. and Geneva Avenue N; 145th Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. (Diamond Point); and Goodview Avenue N. and Egg Lake Road.
This year’s Good Neighbor Days will have a few more things for children, including a balloon artist, caricature artist and a face painter.
Music on Friday night will feature Gen X Jukebox, a high-energy stage performance that will deliver everything you love about the 1990s in one show. The show will include all of the radio hits (pop, dance, rap, hip-hop, rock, grunge and country) from the 1990s in full costume. Characters like Courtney Love, Scary Spice, Britney Spears, Marky Mark and Garth Brooks will all make appearances.
Saturday night, Six to Midnight will play. The cover band plays everything from the ’60s to the ’80s to Justin Timberlake. “No gimmicks, no costumes, just a bunch of music-loving guys in jeans with some really bad jokes.”
