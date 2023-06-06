Good Neighbor Days: ‘The Place to be in 2023’

The 47th annual Good Neighbor Days will return Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11. 

 

 

This year’s theme is “The Place to be in 2023! … Hanifl Fields.” The event will once again be held at Hanifl Fields Athletic Park (located at 7032 137th St. N.), but the festival will likely return to Lions Volunteer Park for 2024. 

