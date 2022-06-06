Good Neighbor Days returns ‘Somewhere New in 22’

The Hugo Lions aren’t going to let construction at Lions Park stop the 46th annual Good Neighbor Days celebration June 10-12.
“Good Neighbor Days is the Lions’ biggest fundraiser for the year, and after not having it two years ago, we could not bear to think about trying not to make it work,” explained Lion Dan Balthazor. “All the proceeds from this event go 100% back to the community.” The only other fundraiser the Lions conduct is the Community Golf Scramble, which goes to a preselected recipient.
This year’s theme, “Somewhere New in 22” hints at the location change. For 2022 (and 2023), the event will be held at Hanifl Fields Athletic Park (located at 7032 137th St. N) instead of Lions Park. There were not many venues within the city that could accommodate the large event, especially in terms of parking and electrical power. The city suggested the Lions consider Hanifl Fields.
The Lions are thankful for the temporary home, but have had to overcome many challenges while planning for Good Neighbor Days this year.
“There have been many hurdles, and there still will be hurdles in front of us, I am sure, until opening night,” Balthazor said. One of the largest hurdles has been figuring out where people will park. Once the Lions figured out the site layout they were surprised to find out that the Hanifl site will actually have more parking spaces than the former Lions Park site.
One disadvantage to the site, however, is that attendees won’t be able to walk home from the park like they could when it was in town by City Hall. This could complicate matters for those who plan to spend time in the popular beer garden. Consequently, the Lions plan to step up their shuttle service in the evenings. In previous years, the Lions have had one free shuttle run from 5 p.m. until midnight — this year there is a plan to deploy three shuttles. (Keep an eye on the Lions’ Facebook page and city’s website for exact routes.)
“Another big hurdle has been the lack of power and fencing,” Balthazor said. “The old location had fencing already in place to help us enclose the beer garden, and we also had our own electric panels to power the event,” he explained. “This year will require us to rent large generators and rent fencing to achieve the layout we need. We also will have to transport all of our supplies from a rented storage unit to the park instead of having them on site to set up, which will add more time and labor for our already shrinking club.”
Even though there are plenty of hurdles to jump over, this year’s celebration will still boast fun for all ages. Attendees will see some new events and food options. Big Top Tent Bingo is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12. It will cost $1 a sheet ($2 a sheet for coverall). Payouts will range from $100 to $500. Children are allowed to play, but must be accompanied by an adult so they can complete a prize receipt if they win.
Also new this year will be the addition of more food options. Food trucks will include: Smug Pug, Centerville Lions, Wiseguys Pizza, Chameleon Street Eats and Scoops Ice Cream & Candy.
“I think having the food trucks there will be a great new addition,” Balthazor said. “It has always been a struggle to staff our Lions kitchen in past years. This will not only free up our members for help in other areas, it will also give new varieties of food choices. We plan on keeping the food trucks even when we return to Lions Park.”
Other Good Neighbor Days staples will return, including carnival rides, the craft/vendor fair, inflatables and the parade. The Lions have been given the OK to shoot off fireworks at the new location, but details are still being fine-tuned with the fireworks company on exact plans.
Attendees will likely notice the absence of a popular event, the rib contest. “With the new location, we were limited to the amount of events we could have,” Balthazor said, adding that the rib contest got so big, it became hard to staff both Good Neighbor Days events and the rib contest at the same time. Rib fans shouldn’t worry, though, the rib contest will be held in the fall.
“I think this location will also spread the event out to give the visitors a chance to take more things in,” Balthazor said. “We want to have a safe and successful event … We will jump this year’s hurdles so next year we can stroll right into the 2023 event.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
