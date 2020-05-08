HUGO — The Hugo Lions had to make the tough decision to officially call off Good Neighbor Days for 2020.
The Lions took a vote May 6 to cancel. “It was the right decision. The hardest thing is all the money we raise for the year comes from that event,” said Hugo Lion President Dan Balthazor. “Generally, on a good weekend of Good Neighbor Days, we can raise anywhere from $60,000 to $90,000. That is money that we will not have for the community.”
The Lions were considering offering a smaller scale Good Neighbor Days in the fall but decided against that, too.
“We have really tried to promote the family get-together. Back in the day, everybody thought it was just a band, beer and hangout kind of thing. With all the new residents and families moving into the area, we have really tried to make it more of a family-friendly destination,” Balthazor explained.
“The problem with doing it in the fall is it is not going to have that vibe. It would be a one-day thing, maybe have a food truck and petting zoo, but it is not going to have a carnival or have that family atmosphere.”
Mayor Tom Weidt said, “It is certainly another victim of this terrible outbreak we have been experiencing. Hopefully next year it will be back bigger and better than ever.”
The good news is that many of the contracts that were already signed for this year's event will be honored for 2021.
The Lions plan to continue meeting throughout the summer, when they normally do not meet, to try to come up with creative ways to fundraise so they are still able to be there for the community when there are needs. The Lion's Community Golf Scramble is also still on for August; however, instead of one beneficiary, there will likely be several.
Even though there will not be a Good Neighbor Days this year, the Lions do still plan to honor a Good Neighbor of the Year and give out $5,000 in scholarships.
“(What) we have lost is huge, but we will try to keep plugging along to fill that void,” Balthazor said. "We’re looking forward to better days when we can gather in Lions Park to listen to music, enjoy some tasty ribs, see friends and watch fireworks in the night sky."
In the meantime, community members are encouraged to support the Lions' virtual events, such as a scholarship award ceremony and kids bike raffle. Visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/hugomn/ for more information.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
