HUGO — Lions Park, the public works facility, street improvements, development along Highway 61 and White Bear Lake Area Schools were some of the many items Mayor Tom Weidt discussed at the 10th annual State of the City address Feb. 11 at the Blue Heron Grill.
The first State of the City address was given by then-Mayor Fran Miron in 2010. The idea emerged from the Business Retention and Expansion program, an initiative led by a large committee of volunteers appointed by the City Council. The committee worked with the University of Minnesota on an extensive project that resulted in recommendations to improve the business environment in Hugo.
The first address was delivered in the Oneka Room at City Hall to members of the committee and many others from the Hugo business community. In 2012, the event was moved to the Blue Heron Grill and was hosted by the
Hugo Business Association (HBA). The venue has hosted it ever since.
2040 Comprehensive Plan & Lions Park
The City Council formally adopted the 2040 Comprehensive Plan in November 2019 after it was approved by the Metropolitan Council. “This is something that we have been talking about for a number of years,” Weidt said. “It has been a long process that included many meetings with stakeholders, residents (and) business owners, getting feedback and what they want to see the city do in the future, how they want to see us grow,” he said.
The main feedback the city received from that process was that residents would like to see more trails and park improvements. “The council listened to the community and in December the council voted to set our tax levy to a spot where we could actually redevelop Lions Park,” Weidt explained.
The new playground equipment was installed in 2018, but the plan is to expand Lions Park and add more amenities such as a new park shelter/gazebo and more parking. That will all be designed within the next six months, with construction tentatively planned for next spring, Weidt said.
Public Works Facility
The City Council is currently planning for the future of the public works department. The existing building, located at 6900 137th St. N, was built in 2004.
“Out of this building, they maintain 130 miles of road (and) 28 miles of gravel road; they have nine plow trucks, they take care of 18 city parks and this building is just being packed to the gills with stuff. We have overgrown it already,” Weidt said.
The City Council is looking at two options. The first option is to add on to the existing facility. The second option is to build a new building on the Irish Avenue Park site. “This needs to get expanded, we need to be able to service our streets and take care of the infrastructure, and this is the building where it all happens,” he said.
White Bear Lake Area Schools
Weidt provided an update on some changes that will be coming to Hugo in the near future due to the $326 million bond referendum that voters passed in November.
“This is going to help them upgrade their schools and give them the right tools to successfully teach our children for the next 30 to 40 years. This is long overdue,” Weidt said.
The district plans to build a maintenance and transportation facility in Hugo’s Bald Eagle Industrial Park. The district also plans to build a new K-5 elementary school in Hugo north of City Hall, just west of Highway 61. Oneka Elementary will be converted to a K-5 school and Hugo Elementary will transform into an early childhood center. Weidt said construction on the new school will start in the spring of 2021; it is planned to open fall of 2022.
“We are excited to have that come to our city and to see the White Bear School District grow, expand and improve their facilities. We have two great schools here, and we are excited to have another one,” Weidt said.
Highway 61 corridor
The council has started the process of updating its 2008 Highway 61 Corridor Plan with MnDOT and Washington County. Weidt said one of the main complaints the city hears from residents is that Highway 61 is crowded and has no room left for development.
“This is a state highway, and one of the things that the state does is they look at their needs and where they are going to put their money. If you drive around the Twin Cities, Highway 61 is hardly the most busy road in the state,” Weidt explained. “As we grow, there are going to continue to be restraints on this and we need to continue to look at the corridor and how we handle it.”
Weidt mentioned four projects that have happened or are in progress along the corridor, including Cattle House, the proposed family steak house and event center, between Highway 61 and Egg Lake; Apple Academy location (next to TGK Automotive); Good Life Senior Living; TGK Automotive and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
“For a while, we really didn’t see any development (along Highway 61) and now we are starting to see a lot. We have gotten four good projects in now, and we look for many more coming forward,” he said.
Weidt wrapped up the address with, “We have a lot of stuff going on in our city and the future looks very good. We are continuing to grow and expand and businesses are interested in Hugo. We are open to having new businesses come and we are excited to see what the future brings.”
Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
