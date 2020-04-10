Food shelves kick it into high gear

As more and more people find themselves out of a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, area food shelves are doing all they can to ensure that they can meet the increased demand. The Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf, Centennial Community Food Shelf and the White Bear Lake Area Food Shelf have all adapted their operations to minimize health risks to staff members, volunteers and clients.
Centennial Community Food Shelf
The Centennial Community Food Shelf first started seeing an impact from COVID 19 a little over three weeks ago when a lot of people began staying home.
To keep both volunteers and clients safe, the food shelf also shifted to a drive-up format. “That way, we can keep the (number of) volunteers inside the food shelf to a minimum,” said Bridget McPhillips, the food shelf’s executive director.
The food shelf still offers the same distribution times, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. On a typical day, the food shelf serves around 25-35 families. Two weeks ago, those numbers were closer to 45.
As the pandemic escalates, the food shelf is receiving fewer donations from grocery stores. Consequently, its orders to Second Harvest Heartland are increasing in size. “I have increased our order by 50%, so our funds are being depleted a little bit faster,” McPhillips said.
So far, the food shelf is still able to provide a minimum of about 32 lbs. of food per person. Currently, the food shelf is most in need of shampoo, soap and personal hygiene products such as deodorant, Kleenex, paper towels and, of course, toilet paper.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Centennial Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 8, Circle Pines, MN 55014, or made online with a credit/debit card at www.centennialfoodshelf.org/donations.
Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf
The Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf decided it needed to make changes to its operations March 15 and implemented those changes the very next day to ensure the safety of its clients, volunteers and staff.
Instead of the similar to a grocery store experience that clients are used to, the food shelf has switched to a model where clients receive a prepacked box of food for two weeks. There are different sizes of boxes based on the number of people in the household. Boxes are also available with personal care items, household cleaning supplies, kids’ food packs and infant items. Clients go onto the food shelf’s website, complete a form and select what day/time they would like to pick up their items.
Once the client arrives at the food shelf, they remain in their car and show an ID and proof of residency. A volunteer then will bring out their order to the car.
“We are seeing about a 19% increase in the amount we are distributing,” said President Chris DuFresne. Since mid March, the food shelf has distributed 8,646 pounds of food. DuFresne noted that the food shelf is seeing more clients who are out of a job, and more families.
Due to the risk of exposure, the food shelf is no longer accepting individual food donations but is in great need of monetary donations. Community members can also purchase prepacked bags of food from Festival Foods in Hugo or Cub Foods in White Bear Lake. Green Bucks, which can be purchased at Festival, are put onto gift cards for the food shelf to use to purchase fresh produce and meat.
“We serve anybody who resides in ZIP Code 55038. If anybody is in need of help, we are happy to provide assistance,” DuFresne said. “All client information is confidential, and the experience is intended to be as private as possible.”
If you need assistance, go to hugofoodshelf.org then click the red COVID-19 banner for information on how to receive services. You can also text the food shelf at 763-607-6060 or call 651-528-6224.
White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf
The White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf first started planning for how it was going to respond to the COVID 19 pandemic at the beginning of March. By mid-March, the nonprofit had made the tough decision to suspend its most of its normal programming, suspend the use of volunteers, and transition to a drive-up model. In a normal week, the food shelf plans for about 250 people, Executive Director Perry Peterson said. Last week, the food shelf served 505 families and 300 students received Kidpacks.
“Our building is pretty small; it can get a little congested,” Peterson explained. “We no longer have volunteers. That’s a big deal. Our volunteers are the lifeblood of this organization.” The organization’s five staff members have had to step up and put in more hours than usual.
The food shelf has suspended its Bonus Saturday program, but still offers drive-up services from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is important to note that people can stop by at any time during that time frame; clients who show up early create a traffic jam in the small parking lot, Peterson said.
The best way to help the food shelf during this pandemic is to make a monetary donation, Peterson said. “For every $1 that is donated to the food shelf, we are able to buy $8 worth of food through the different systems that we have with the food bank,” he explained.
Monetary donations can be mailed to 1884 Whitaker Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 or made online at whitebearfoodshelf.org.
