Downtown memory care facility proposed

CENTERVILLE — The City Council at its Jan. 22 meeting unanimously (3-0, as Mayor Jeff Paar and Councilwoman Michelle Lakso were absent) approved an interim use permit (IUP) and site plan for a 16-unit senior living and memory care facility on the vacant site located at 1825 Main St. The site is zoned B-2 Main Street Commercial District.
The Gonion Group LLC will receive an IUP for its proposed facility instead of the conditional use permit (CUP) it originally applied for.
City Attorney Kurt Glaser and City Planner Phil Carlson explained: The problem the city faces is of the chicken-and-egg variety, Glaser said. The city needs to set conditions for a CUP, but the developer hasn’t yet applied for an operating license from the state of Minnesota, so they don’t know what conditions the state will propose. Conditions the city may impose involve the facility’s use of emergency services. Because the facility is small and will serve seniors, it may not have enough staff to handle a major medical
event and may have to call 911. For this reason, the facility may have to call 911 more frequently than the city might find acceptable, he said.
In the meantime, the developer needs a permit in hand to go to the bank for the financing needed to move the project forward, Glaser said.
The city could well put together conditions that says a CUP will be issued, but that the city may assess the developer for costs related to excessive use of emergency services, Glaser said.
After receiving an application for a CUP from the Gonion Group for its proposed Atlas Memory Care, the Planning and Zoning Commission held discussions with the city, which determined that an IUP would be the best way proceed, Carlson said. The commission held a public hearing. Following additional discussion, commissioners developed additional conditions for the IUP. Council approved the refined version at the council meeting.
With the IUP, the facility will get up and running for a year or so, after which the city will review compliance issues and will set conditions if needed, Carlson said.
“The IUP can go away, but the CUP runs with the land and stays in perpetuity,” Carlson added.
