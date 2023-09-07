HUGO — The developer for the Downtown Hugo project was hopeful construction would be in full swing by now, but things have not gone as planned.
Dennis Properties LLC proposes five buildings totaling approximately 63,000 square feet on the 4.2-acre property, located on the east side of Highway 61 in downtown Hugo along Egg Lake. The development got the necessary approvals it needed from the city and the watershed district, but then things came to a halt.
“In early 2023 the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) started objecting pretty strongly,” said developer Denny Trooien, a longtime resident of White Bear Lake. “They have become an obstacle to starting of construction and doing the development.”
Community Development Director Rachel Juba says that the DNR sent the city a letter, stating it had objections to both the building setbacks and the decking setbacks from Egg Lake.
Trooien, and the city, are continuing to make tweaks to the plan in hopes that it will please the DNR.
“Denny has been working with the DNR on a plan that will result in better water quality for Egg Lake and make enhancements to the shoreline,” Juba explained. “We are hoping to have a resolution to that soon. I think we are getting close … Once we get that resolved, then Denny can move forward with his project.”
Trooien says he is doing what he can to work through it. “We have made some changes to our plan. I wish the DNR would follow the science of ecology rather than the science of their tape measure,” he said. “I didn’t pack my bags and leave. I want to see what we can do here and keep everyone satisfied.”
Although he says the DNR hasn’t necessarily been fair, Trooien says the City Council and city staff have been “very reasonable” to work with.
“We are trying to work through it,” Trooien said.
