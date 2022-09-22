HUGO — For many years, motorists have driven by the vacant Egg Lake property across from City Hall and wondered if redevelopment plans would ever come to fruition. 

The City Council will consider a project known as Downtown Hugo Oct. 3, after the Planning Commission unanimously recommended the council approve a preliminary plat and planned unit development (PUD) general plan. 

