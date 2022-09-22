HUGO — For many years, motorists have driven by the vacant Egg Lake property across from City Hall and wondered if redevelopment plans would ever come to fruition.
The City Council will consider a project known as Downtown Hugo Oct. 3, after the Planning Commission unanimously recommended the council approve a preliminary plat and planned unit development (PUD) general plan.
The developer, Dennis Properties LLC proposes five buildings totaling approximately 63,000 square feet on the 4.2-acre property, located on the east side of Highway 61 in downtown Hugo along Egg Lake.
Back in 2019, a steakhouse was proposed for the property but plans fell through due to a lack of financing for the project. The council approved a new purchase agreement with Dennis Properties for $1 for the city-owned property in December 2020.
Developer Denny Trooien, a longtime resident of White Bear Lake, said, “We are excited to be here. We have been working on this project for about three years and much more intensely in the past two years … It has been a long time coming to get to this meeting. It feels good to be here.”
Trooien explained that he has been driving by the site for well over a decade but became especially interested in the site after he noticed how many rooftops were being added to Hugo, the commercial growth in the city, and the $1 land purchase price. “Egg Lake is what made it special,” he said.
City Planner Rachel Juba explained that Dennis Properties is proposing a variety of uses within the development, including at least two restaurant users as well as retail and office space. A few of the buildings would have a second story. A representative of the development team said at its tallest, the building would be approximately 32 feet. The proposal also includes a Main Street concept (one-way street with on-street parking); a promenade center with design features and landscaping; and a waterfront boardwalk and docks for public access to Egg Lake.
Downtown Hugo is proposed to be built in two phases. The first phase would include the south side of the property. That phase would include a 6,800-square-foot restaurant, parking and half of the promenade area.
The developer is requesting PUD flexibility on a few items, including shoreland ordinance requirements, parking regulations and minimum rear yard setback requirements. In return for the flexibility, Juba explained that Dennis Properties landscape plan, design standards and architecture all exceed ordinance standards; creates a Main Street atmosphere in the Central Business District; and grants the public access to Egg Lake.
“Staff is comfortable with the flexibility that has been proposed with the development,” Juba said, adding that the property is long, narrow and sandwiched between the lake and the highway. “We think that flexibility for this property is needed in order to create that feature.”
Planning Commission Member Scott Arcand said he was concerned about the fact that the developer is proposing 245 parking spaces whereas 380 would be required. “It might not seem like a big deal today but imagine 10 years from now … It is really a pain to try to find a parking spot at a place like that and hopefully it is a popular place.”
Juba explained that it was staff’s opinion that even though ordinance requires the 380 spaces, that amount would not be needed. However, 245 spaces would likely not be adequate either. For that reason, parking needs will need to be evaluated per each phase of the development and based on users. Future building square footage may need to be reduced in order to accommodate more parking if necessary.
During the public hearing, resident Ann Guthrie said she was concerned about the fact that the DNR weighed in and strongly recommended denial of the application. “We have limited resources. We are getting bigger, people are coming here, our precious resources and water especially is limited. It is a high value commodity, so please protect it as necessary,” she said.
Planning Commission members ultimately recommended the council approve the preliminary plat and PUD general plan.
Commissioner Cindy Petty said, “I feel the PUD request is pretty standard for what we see. What we are getting in return makes sense to me.”
Arcand said, “I think they put a lot of work into this. It is a very difficult site to make something happen … It has come a long way.”
Chair Bronwen Kleissler added, “I do think it has been well presented. I think it hits on a lot of the positive things we wanted to see in that piece of land. It hits on the community piece; it hits on the restaurant. I think the general feel is there, the detail has been put together and the thought.”
The city’s Economic Development Authority was scheduled to review the proposal and pending purchase agreement Sept. 20. It will then go to the council Oct. 3.
