CENTERVILLE — The 2020 Downtown Street and Utility Improvement Project took another step forward at the Aug. 14 City Council meeting.
Following a presentation of the project's feasibility report by Kellie Schlegel, PE, of Stantec Inc., the council unanimously accepted the report, reviewed the financing plan and scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 11.
The city is required to hold two public hearings under Minnesota State Statute Chapter 429 for special assessment projects. The feasibility report must find that the improvements are necessary, cost-effective and feasible.
Existing roads are in very poor condition in sections. They have plenty of drainage issues without much possibility for a curb, Stantec engineers said in their report. Utilities in the area are not much better: there is no water main and the storm sewer system is undersized. The sanitary system, however, is in good condition and requires no improvements, the report found.
The 2020 Downtown Street and Utilities Improvement project is the final project listed in the city's 2003 Pavement Management Plan to be completed. It would install water main to the only remaining neighborhood without access to city water and reconstruct the streets in the downtown that have not been improved since the sewer was installed in the early 1970s.
The proposed roadway improvements include complete reconstruction. The finished road surface will be asphalt, paired with concrete curb and gutter. Project streets include portions of Centerville Road north of Main Street, Sorel Street to the west and east of Centerville Road, Goiffon Road between Heritage Street and Sorel Street, Heritage Street between Centerville Road to Clearwater Road and Progress Road from Main Street to Heritage Street.
The total potential cost of the project is $2.4 million. Of that cost, $1.5 million will be funded by the street fund, bonding and assessments. Water main improvement costs of $494,053 will be funded by the water fund and grant monies. Storm sewer expansion costs of $341,415 will be covered by the city’s storm sewer fund.
A brief discussion about bonding and paying cash followed Finance Director Bruce DeJong's presentation. He recommended that the city pay for the street and utility project from its various funds and not bond, or borrow money, for the project.
"We've come a long way,” Mayor Jeff Paar said. “Back in the day we had to bond because we didn't have enough residents or commercial revenue to help with the tax burden. So, (former Council Member) Linda Broussard Vickers came up with the idea of setting up funds so that one day Centerville would be talking about paying for something in cash, as the city is doing now,” he said.
City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz noted that by not bonding, a city risks running low on funds. However, bonding can add tens of thousands of dollars in costs to the city in interest payments, financial advisers and incentives to prospective buyers to buy bonds.
When Paar expressed some reservations about taking money out of enterprise funds lest there be an emergency, Statz noted that in the event of an emergency, the city could always bond. "You cross that bridge when you get there," he said. "Bonding is always going to be an option."
The city recently secured an Anoka County Community Development Block Grant to provide funding to install water main for residents in the project area. This grant money will be used in addition to the city’s enterprise fund money to pay for the project.
Residents will be assessed $51 per square foot for the street portion of the project; all other properties (commercial, institutional and vacant) will be assessed at $127.50 per square foot.
"It's difficult to tell people (the street improvements) will cost them $5,000 when they don't really want them in the first place," Councilman Russ Koski said.
Council expects to approve plans and specifications and authorize the advertisement of bids on Oct. 23.
If all goes according to schedule, the city will receive bids on Dec. 4 and award contracts on Dec. 11. Construction is scheduled to begin during the spring of 2020, be substantially complete by the fall of 2020 and be entirely finished by spring of 2021.
"It's time to do this project and pay for it," said Councilwoman Michelle Lakso.
