CENTERVILLE — It may not be coming this year, but it’s coming.
Following a presentation at the Sept. 11 Centerville City Council meeting from Stantec Engineer Kellie Schlegel on the history of the city’s Downtown Street and Utility Improvement project, a public hearing was held. Council then passed a resolution ordering the improvements and authorizing preparation of plans and specifications.
The project will install municipal water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, streets, curb and gutter and sidewalk improvements on downtown streets. Those streets include Centerville Road north of Main Street, Sorel Street west of Goiffon Road to Progress Road, Progress Road from Main Street to Heritage Street, Goiffon Road from Sorel Street to Heritage Street and Heritage Street from Centerville Road to the east of Progress Road.
Because the city will impose assessments under Minnesota Statute Chapter 429, in which the properties benefiting from the improvements will be assessed for all or a portion of the costs, the city was required to solicit public input at one of two hearings. The hearing at the Sept. 11 meeting was the public improvement hearing, during which the public commented on the scope and necessity of the project.
The second hearing, yet to be scheduled, will be the assessment hearing, in which property owners on the assessment rolls comment about the amount of the assessments. This is usually a more robust hearing, City Engineer/Administrator Mark Statz said. The assessment hearing isn’t likely to be held until after the completion of construction in 2021.
In the 2003 Pavement Management Plan, all streets needing full reconstruction were identified. The streets in the downtown area have been in poor condition for a long time, Schlegel said. At the Aug. 14 meeting, Schlegel presented the feasibility report for the project, which council unanimously accepted.
Engineers estimate that the entire project will cost $2.4 million.
To break down the three parts of the project, full reconstruction of all the streets identified in the project will cost $1.6 million and be financed through assessments, bonds and the city’s street fund, which is part of the general fund.
Water main improvements are expected to cost $500,000 and be financed from Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) monies in which 100% of the residential water hookup costs will be covered. Other water main expenses will be financed through the water utility fund.
Storm sewer improvements are expected to cost $340,000 and be financed through the storm sewer fund.
Council also approved a proposal in the amount of $113,036 from Stantec to prepare the plans and specifications and to aid the city during the bidding process. Costs for the design and bidding services will be covered by the water utility fund, general fund (street fund), stormwater utility fund and the grant.
Next on the schedule for the project is council’s approval of plans and specifications and authorization to advertise for bids. The city expects to receive bids by Dec. 4; project award will likely take place by Dec. 11. Construction is expected to begin by late spring or early summer 2020 and be mostly complete by fall 2020. The final pavement layer will be placed in early 2021.
