This class of 18 dogs recently graduated from Puppy Boot Camp, Boot Camp and Boot Camp Continued Education at Neuman K-9 Academy in Hugo.
Bruce, Hanx, Luna, Sasha, Gus, Kobe, Beau, Winston, Sukhi, Ted, Sam and Kozi all completed either a four-week or eight-week Puppy Boot Camp, where they learned the basics of obedience, good manners and socialization with other dogs. The eight-week program graduates learned obedience training in public places, impulse control, distraction-proofing, confidence-building and how to get in/out of a vehicle on command.
Tank, Pokey, Maji and Zola all completed either an eight-week or 12-week Boot Camp, where they learned intermediate obedience training, off-leash recall, formal heel position, go to your bed, down from a distance, getting in or out of a vehicle on command, sitting when you come to a stop at a crosswalk (automatically), walking past people and dogs under control in public places, treadmill training and physical conditioning, waiting at doors, obstacle courses, socialization with other dogs and more.
Thor, a graduate of the Puppy Boot Camp, graduated from Boot Camp Continued Education to further his skills, including off-leash control, higher levels of distraction proofing, greater levels of impulse control and gain more experience in public places.
