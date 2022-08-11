HUGO — A sketch plan has been submitted for a possible residential development close to Oneka Elementary School. 

Southwind Builders LLC is requesting the review of a sketch plan for a residential development of 59 single-family lots and a small neighborhood park, to be known as Oneka Prairie. The property is located north of the Oneka Place development at the end of Oneka Parkway. The parcel of land is about 25 acres and has a little over 3.6 acres of wetlands. The neighborhood is located within the Forest Lake School District, but many families may choose to open enroll in White Bear Area Schools. 

