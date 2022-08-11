HUGO — A sketch plan has been submitted for a possible residential development close to Oneka Elementary School.
Southwind Builders LLC is requesting the review of a sketch plan for a residential development of 59 single-family lots and a small neighborhood park, to be known as Oneka Prairie. The property is located north of the Oneka Place development at the end of Oneka Parkway. The parcel of land is about 25 acres and has a little over 3.6 acres of wetlands. The neighborhood is located within the Forest Lake School District, but many families may choose to open enroll in White Bear Area Schools.
“This is simply a concept idea that is proposed by Southwind Builders LLC,” said City Planner Rachel Juba. “They are looking to get informal, nonbinding comments from the Planning Commission and City Council before they formally apply for their application for development.”
The property is currently guided low-density residential, per the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which allows for a net density of up to four units per acre. Oneka Prairie is proposed to have 2.8 units per acre, which meets requirements.
Juba explained the developer is looking for some flexibility from zoning code through a planned unit development (PUD). Southwind Builders would like flexibility when it comes to lot size, lot width and setbacks.
The smallest lot is planned for 7,800 square feet, whereas 10,400 square feet is required. (The average lot size is 9,427 square feet.) Lot width is proposed to be 65 feet where 80 feet is required. The side yard setback is proposed to be 7.5 feet, where 10 feet is required.
In exchange for the flexibility, Juba said the developer not only will have a stormwater reuse system for irrigation, but will be responsible for the cost and installation of the playground equipment and shelter at the proposed park.
Access to and from the development will come from a stub road from the south through Fair Oaks through the Oneka Place development, as well as two access points out to Oneka Parkway. Oneka Parkway would be extended about 750 feet north, or about halfway to 165th Street. Juba explained that as adjacent properties develop, it will be extended further north.
Developer Larry Alm, of White Bear Township, said, “I think that we have done a good job, but we would like for some feedback on what your thoughts are … We are asking for some conditions that maybe are not boilerplate, but I don’t think we are out of line as far as the neighborhood (goes).”
“Staff believes that the layout of the proposed development is generally good considering the constraints on the site. The applicant has done a good job of providing a park area, amenities and trail connections,” Juba said. “The developer is also planning a stormwater reuse system that uses water from the stormwater ponds to irrigate the development, which fits the city’s reduce, reuse and replenish initiative. The plan and intent meets the city’s comp plan in regards to land use, parks and transportation.”
Planning Commission Member Matthew Derr said, “When we see similar developments come in, the one concern is traffic. I think the multiple entrances and exits and options that you have given people is one of the better ones that we have really seen and that is definitely going to appeal to the people in the neighborhood. We are not going to funnel all 59 homes of people through one port, there are other options … It is a very nice layout.”
Planning Commission Chair Bronwen Kleissler said she was happy to see that a park shelter was proposed for the public park.
The City Council provided its feedback on matters of general layout, lot sizes, setbacks and road construction at its meeting Aug. 1.
Council Member David Strub raised safety concerns that the proposed playground would be too close to the wetland areas.
Alm addressed the council noting though this portion of land was classified as a wetland, it behaves more like a grassland, making it safe to build around.
“It’s not a wetland that is wet or going to be marsh, it’s grass,” said Alm.
Other safety input came from Council Member Phil Klein who requested the distance between homes.
“The fire department has brought up concerns that houses are being built too close together,”
Each home will be 15 feet apart, according to Alm, which fits the city’s requirements.
Alm provided other clarifications for the council, explaining that the drainage pond will be used for water management and to provide dirt to build walk out basements for the new homes in the development.
In terms of a formal application coming forward for development, Alm said “We will be back soon.”
