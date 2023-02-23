Developer reinvisions Oneka Commons development

A revised projection of the Oneka Commons development near the intersection of County Road 8 and Highway 61. Commercial uses are shown in blue and residential uses are shown in red. 

 City of Hugo | Contributed

HUGO — Business comes first. 

That was one of the big priorities for a redesign of the Oneka Commons development, which will be located on 23 acres at the intersection of County Road 8 and Highway 61. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.