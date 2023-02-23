Developer reinvisions Oneka Commons development

HUGO — Business comes first.
That was one of the big priorities for a redesign of the Oneka Commons development, which will be located on 23 acres at the intersection of County Road 8 and Highway 61.
After a redesign by developer Peter Stalland of Knute Development LLC, the development now proposes to put its commercial foot forward along Frenchman Road, sweeping the residential part of the complex across the parking lot and common spaces.
The Planning Commission saw a proposed plan in October 2022, but observed a few problems with the design. For one thing, it was at a key intersection in the city—they believed this high visibility made it better suited for commercial rather than residential use. They wanted to see it better reflect the blended, mixed use of the district outlined by the 2040 Downtown Plan.
After redesign, the proposal includes common spaces, public amenities, walking loops and other features that make the area enjoyable to residents as well as the wider community.
The proposed commercial area would include buildings with traditional main street and prairie-style architecture, incorporating brick and stone to meet design expectations.
“With some modifications, the buildings seem like they would meet the intent of the design guidelines,” said Community Development Director Rachel Juba.
The Planning Commission expressed approval of the proposed walking loops and common spaces, but added suggestions about keeping architectural design consistent, reducing the massing of the apartment buildings and effectively timing the construction phases.
The development would include some serious road work around its entrances, including a roundabout, new traffic signal and potential right-in, right-out access point.
“The commission agreed that the sketch plan is going in the right direction, but there are a lot of details to work out for a development of this type,” Juba said.
