Curious about the QR code?

By now you have probably noticed the giant QR code on the front of this issue.
This week we are kicking off our spring subscription campaign. Twice a year we ask that you invest in the local newspaper with a subscription.
Scan that QR code and you will find yourself on a webpage where you can subscribe to the paper. We have options for six-month, one-year, two-year
subscription options. We also have
options for print
or online, depending on how you like to read your news.
Our mission is to be the best source of community news and information. We want to provide a vibrant community newspaper that helps connect residents to each other and to happenings in local government, schools, community groups, businesses, sports and entertainment. We follow traditional journalistic standards — standards that other media outlets, such as the world wide web, never had and may never have.
We need the support of the community with subscriptions to keep experienced, professionally-trained journalists writing the local news and information. This information is critical today and for generations to come.
As costs and inflation continue to skyrocket, now more than ever we need subscriptions to help off-set the expense of producing newspapers.
If you have read or learned something that was beneficial to your family or life in our community in the past month, please subscribe today. Thank you for your consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.