HUGO — Despite a lot of back-and-forth online about the newest development proposal in the city, no one was present to voice their opinions during a public hearing.
The Planning Commission considered a site plan and planned unit development (PUD) amendment Oct. 10 for a proposed credit union that would be located on the 0.91-acre lot on the corner of Victor Hugo Boulevard N. and Frenchman Road, across the parking lot from Blue Heron Grill.
LaMacchia Group, on behalf of Heartland Credit Union, would like to build a 2,470-square-foot retail bank branch building. Tim Niemiec, senior architectural designer with LaMacchia Group, explained, “Hugo was identified in our strategic planning as a high point of interest; they have a lot of clients in this area.”
The Victor Gardens development was originally approved in 2000. In 2007, United Properties Investment LLC received city approval of a preliminary plat, PUD amendment and final plat for Victor Gardens North Village 4th Addition for a restaurant and bank. The Blue Heron Grill currently occupies Lot 2, while Lot 3 remains vacant. In December 2007, M&I Bank received PUD final plan approval for a 5,112-square-foot retail bank; however, a building was never constructed.
City staff reviewed the site plan and PUD amendment for consistency with the standards outlined in the City’s Comprehensive Plan and Victor Gardens PUD General Plan and found that the proposed plans are consistent with city standards. Staff recommended approval of both items, subject to some conditions. City Planner Rachel Juba explained city staff wants to review the proposed building materials to make sure they are consistent with other buildings in Victor Gardens before the city issues a building permit.
On Oct. 9, one Hugo resident created a post about the proposal on the Nextdoor app. The post said, “The last thing the city needs is another bank,” and encouraged residents to contact the city to express their concerns. As of press deadline, there were around 100 comments on the post. Many of the comments were from residents who said they would rather see a restaurant, grocery store, pharmacy or craft store come to Hugo. The feud made its way to Facebook and was eventually picked up by the Dave Ryan Show on 101.3 KDWB.
Despite the online engagement, there were no public comments during the public hearing. The commission ultimately recommended the council adopt the site plan and PUD in a 5-0 vote (Commissioners Bronwen Kleissler and David Fry were absent.)
Commissioner Matthew Derr said, “For so many years that little plot of land has just been a pond. This is a great use of what has been a dead space for what seems like the better part of 20 years.” Commissioner Scott Arcand added, “This (building) is nice looking. It has already been approved for a bank. It’s half of the size of the one that was approved.”
The City Council approved the site plan and PUD amendment at its Oct. 21 meeting.
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
