HUGO — By now, Hugo residents and other Washington County residents have likely had the initial “sticker shock” with regard to their market value subside slightly after receiving their tax statements for 2022 and proposed taxes for 2023.
It’s a yearly tradition for the county assessor to visit the City Council to recap some of the key findings for the assessment year (AY). Dan Squyres, a residential property appraiser with Washington County, recently shared findings for AY 2022 (based upon actual real estate market trends of Washington County properties from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021).
“This has been a really interesting year,” Squyres said. “We are seeing a lot of sticker shock.”
Although each property in the county is reassessed every year based on market conditions, individual properties are viewed by the assessor every five years. The reviews begin in March and have to be completed by Oct. 30. As a part of AY 2022, 1,811 reviews were completed in Hugo alone, and 1,188 properties will be up for review in AY 2023.
For 2022, 99.4% of county residents have received a valuation notice indicating an increase in their property value. When it comes to residential properties, Hugo had one property that decreased in value; 22 properties whose values stayed the same; one property that saw a 1 to 5% increase; three properties that saw a 5.1 to 10% increase; seven properties that saw a 10.1 to 15% increase; and 6,391 properties that saw over a 15% increase.
Squyres explained that these increases are happening not only in Hugo and Washington County, but across the entire state. “It’s all across the board,” he said. “The vast majority of parcels went up over 15%,” he said.
Whereas Washington County saw an increase in median residential value of 21%, Anoka County saw a 23% increase, Ramsey County 13% and Hennepin County 16%. “The inner cities didn’t go up as much as the outer cities … There has been a lot of talk about the ‘escape to the suburbs,’ and this is evidence of that,” Squyres said.
The median value for a single-family home in Hugo is $425,900 and $251,500 for a townhome/condo in AY 2022 compared to $348,000 and $216,900, respectively, in AY 2021.
The city of Hugo had 316 qualified residential sales (seven fewer sales than in AY 2021) that ranged from $154,628 to $899,000. (That doesn’t include new construction sales.) Washington County had 4,341 sales, an increase of 337 over the previous year. (Evidence suggesting a forced sale, foreclosure, a sale to a relative, or anything other than an arm’s-length transaction requires the sales to be disqualified from the sales study/report.)
New construction remained popular in AY 2022: Hugo had a total of 202 new starts, an increase of 345 from AY 2021. Of those 202 new starts, 197 were single-family homes. Countywide, new construction starts also increased from 4,740 in AY 2021 to 5,457 in AY 2022.
Countywide, there were 22 lender-mediated sales, and only two of those were in Hugo.
To view the full assessment report, visit the city’s website www.ci.hugo.mn.us and click on city documents, Hugo City Council Agenda Packets, and then select April 4.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.