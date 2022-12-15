HUGO — The City Council will evaluate the city’s next possible residential development Dec. 19. 

Southwind Holdings LLC has applied for a preliminary plat and planned unit development (PUD) general plan for a residential development to be known as Oneka Prairie. The property, located at the end of Oneka Parkway, totals 24.23 acres, or 20.28 buildable acres. The preliminary plat includes 59 single-family residential lots and seven outlots. The proposed density of 2.9 units per acre meets the city’s density requirements. 

