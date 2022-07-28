HUGO — The City Council will consider a preliminary plat for a residential development to be known as Goodview Estates Aug. 1. 

Integrity Land Development Inc. is seeking approval of a preliminary plat for property located at 13452 Goodview Ave. N. The approximately 70-acre lot, which has 36.7 acres of buildable land, is located west of Goodview Avenue and north of 130th Street, and just east of Adelaide Landing. 

