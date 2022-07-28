HUGO — The City Council will consider a preliminary plat for a residential development to be known as Goodview Estates Aug. 1.
Integrity Land Development Inc. is seeking approval of a preliminary plat for property located at 13452 Goodview Ave. N. The approximately 70-acre lot, which has 36.7 acres of buildable land, is located west of Goodview Avenue and north of 130th Street, and just east of Adelaide Landing.
The development would include 58 lots for single-family homes and two outlots. The lot sizes range between 27,326 square feet and 10,405 square feet, with an average lot size of 13,643 square feet. The proposed density of 1.6 units per acre fits within the range allowed for the single-family residential (R-3) zoning district. Todd Ganz, president of Integrity Land Development, said the average home price in the development would be $750,000, and all of the homes would be located within the Mahtomedi School District.
City Planner Rachel Juba explained that access to Goodview Estates is proposed off of Goodview Avenue and two existing stub streets located off of 135th Street within the Birch Tree Ponds development. The developer would not be required to make any improvements to Goodview Avenue; however, funds would be placed in escrow for the developer’s portion of Goodview lineal footage for when the road is upgraded to a urban roadway as the areas around it develop further.
The development would include three ponds for stormwater management, two of which would also be used for irrigation. The developer also plans to have a gravel trail meander through the wetland areas on site. Juba added the trail would eventually be city-owned and open for public use.
“Staff finds that the development meets the criteria necessary to approve the applications,” Juba explained. “Further, the development is consistent with the comprehensive land use requirements and subdivision regulations for the property.”
Over 10 residents attended the Planning Commission meeting earlier this month to ask questions and share their concerns about the proposed development. Many residents shared their concerns regarding construction traffic/damage to roads, speed of traffic on Goodview, lack of screening/removal of trees and drainage problems.
Residents Dan Sittler and Jordan Fry mentioned they were concerned about the fact that one side of the development only has one exit, whereas the other side of the development has two exits. Juba explained that because of the wetland complex to the south of Adelaide Landing, it wasn’t an option to punch a road through that development. “There is too much wetland, it was not feasible,” she said.
Resident Jaclyn Zakrzewski said, “I’m concerned with water and where it is going … Our sump pump goes off all the time, it doesn’t matter the season. The footings for our deck and fence fill up with water. Many of my neighbors have had water issues and that was before all of this development. I’m concerned about how close the water is going to come to our neighborhood.”
Juba explained that the developer will need to have drainage and stormwater plans signed off by the city engineer. The developer is also not allowed to put any additional drainage on adjacent property, it must all remain on their property, which is where the stormwater ponds come in.
Several residents expressed that traffic conditions on Goodview have already become dangerous, despite the reduction in the speed limit a couple of years ago. “Now instead of going 70 mph they are going 60,” resident Barb Connolly said.
Resident Becky Hagle said, “People do go really fast. I have almost gotten run over many times by my mailbox.”
Two residents said they recently moved to Hugo from St. Paul to escape the noise and traffic. “We moved up here because we wanted more quiet. Now I see where this development is going to be, and it is right next to the road we live by. I’m concerned about traffic going through there,” Lauren Stacken said.
The Planning Commission ultimately recommended approval of the preliminary plat to the City Council. Commissioner Corky Lessard said all of the speeding and traffic concerns on Goodview Avenue needs to be addressed with the sheriff’s department.
Commissioner Matthew Derr said, “From a logistics standpoint, it is a challenging size lot. There is not a lot of buildable space on there ... I’m sure we would all like a secondary access on the west side there but it just can’t be done. I think (the developer) has done a good job of working with the land he has available for sure.”
Vice Chair Scott Arcand added, “It fits the guidelines.”
The developer will still need to come back to the council for final plat approval. Gantz said if all of the approvals happen in a timely fashion, 75% of the project (grading and infrastructure) should be complete before Nov. 15. He added that the project should be done by July 2023, and the two builders should have all of the homes built within three to four years.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
