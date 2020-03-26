CENTERVILLE — Although the posted agenda for the Centerville City Council meeting of March 11 indicated that council members would vote on whether to accept the purchase agreement from Trident Properties to develop a 53-unit apartment complex in Block 7, the decision was postponed after citizens requested additional time to provide input. The vote to table action was unanimous.
The change in direction followed citizen emails and phone calls to staff and council prior to the meeting. Residents asked for an additional opportunity to gather more information on the project and to be heard on the project before a vote on the agreement took place. Council members said the resignation of Mayor Jeff Paar factored into the decision. Paar said he'd be living outside the city for the near future and didn't want to vote on this important issue and then abandon the council and its residents to any resulting repercussions. The mayor’s resignation is effective March 25.
Council called for a presentation of the proposal to the public, which was later followed by a public comment period.
City Engineer/Administrator Mark Statz provided a history of the Block 7 project, which began with proposed changes in downtown zoning brought about in 1997 with the adoption of the city's Comprehensive Plan. At that time, downtown zoning was mixed use. Downtown master planning was then discussed at various public hearings and council meetings through the years.
In 2019, Centerville was approached by two developers who expressed an interest in developing Block 7. After a request for proposal from the city, Trident was selected and vetted to develop that part of town into a three-story, 53-unit apartment building that would rent at mixed rates. The apartment building would accommodate a small retail space on the first floor, surface parking and garages.
The project would cost $10 million to build but be valued at only $6-7 million, creating a financial gap, Statz said. A financial gap of $1.35 million was demonstrated by both the developer and Centerville's financial consultants, Northland Securities. Tax increment financing (TIF) was proposed to fill that gap over a limited period of 16 years.
With TIF, the developer would pay property, school and county taxes just like any landowner. The city would capture the full tax amount and refund 97.5% of the taxes received to the developer. The increment is a difference between the tax paid today and an estimate of what the tax would have been on privately owned land. The increment has been estimated to be $5,000, or 97.5%.
Each year, the city would refund the full amount of taxes paid to the developer until 16 years go by or $1.35 million is reimbursed to the developer. The first of these two things to occur would trigger the end of the TIF district.
Nearly all of the 75 residents in council chambers spoke against the proposed development.
Prominent objections included using TIF as a financial tool and building the apartments as proposed at the site.
Residents at the meeting presented their objections, some of which are listed below:
“It's a high building to look at out of my window.”
“Not now, not in this spot.”
“I'll be in my 80s when we start receiving taxes again.”
“I'm concerned about having to pay more taxes.”
“We want something else downtown, such as homes or stores.”
“Rush hour is already a nightmare.”
“I worried about whether Section 8 Housing was coming in.”
“I'm concerned about TIF money. The developers should pay more. Why should our city cover the gap?”
“This development isn't really in downtown.”
“We should help a local business instead of some company in St. Cloud.”
“We want a small town.”
“As planned, the apartments won't bring in businesses.”
After an occasionally contentious exchange between council and residents, members of both groups appeared to agree that they didn't want to use TIF dollars to finance the project.
“I was against it from beginning, as it might not be the right project for that site,” said Councilman Matt Montain. “Residents paying for it is not the way to go. If developer wants the project, he should pay for it.”
If the council votes in favor of the project at an April meeting, the city will receive approximately $800,000 the day the purchase agreement is signed. Anticipated revenues include $350,000 for the land, $162,000 in park dedication fees, $124,000 in sewer access charges, $99,000 in water access charges, $3,600 in stormwater fees and $54,000 in building permits.
Annually, the city will receive some $34,000 in base level taxes and charges from the development.
Costs to the city that result from having more residents in town will include increased charges for public safety and more staff time and personnel.
The land purchase (at a price of $350,000), is the first part of the development process. It would be followed by execution of a development agreement with the developer, the project design and then final approval, Paar said.
If the project moves all the way forward to construction, it should be completed in the space of one construction season, Statz said.
