HUGO — City staff are drafting an ordinance that prohibit short-term rentals within the city.
The City Council unanimously agreed not only should short-term rentals be prohibited, but the language in the city code needs to be more specific.
Back in April, the City Council directed the Ordinance Review Committee (ORC) to review the city code and provide a recommendation to the council. The ORC is made up of two City Council members — Mike Miron and Phil Klein — and three Planning Commission members, Bronwen Kleissler, Scott Arcand and Kim Luchsinger.
Community Development Director Rachel Juba reminded the council June 7 that city staff received a complaint on a short-term rental facility that advertises on the website Vacation Rentals by Owner (VRBO). The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has also received numerous complaints on the property related to noise, parties and the transient nature of short-term rentals.
“After reviewing city code, it’s staff’s opinion that short-term rentals are not currently allowed in the city,” Juba said. The owner of the short-term rental requested the City Council evaluate allowing short-term rental facilities.
The ORC met April 28 and agreed the city should address short-term rentals, and whether they should be allowed or prohibited by ordinance. During the discussion, ORC members suggested it might be appropriate to have different regulations in rural and urban areas. Ultimately, the ORC recommended the council draft an ordinance to allow short-term rentals.
Council Member Phil Klein said the ORC felt it might be an opportunity to have different requirements in different areas of the city, and that they didn’t want this issue burdening law enforcement.
Council Member Mike Miron said, “If these types of activities are going to occur, there needs to be a method to hold the property owner accountable for the activities that take place, versus our sheriff’s deputies dealing with visitors to the city each time to hold individuals accountable.” He said regardless of whether the city allows or bans short-term rentals, what qualifies as a “short-term rental” needs to be clearly defined.
Newly appointed Council Member Dave Strub said he thought creating different requirements for rural areas versus urban areas would create issues. “Whatever we come up with, I think we need to have a one-size-fits-all (approach),” he said.
Council Member Becky Petryk said she was not in favor of an ordinance that would allow short-term rentals in the city. “I don’t think that’s a good idea for Hugo,” she said. “I don’t think running a business in a residential area is a good idea. It does impact the people that are actually living there, paying taxes, taking care of the neighborhood, picking up the garbage, and want to enjoy their property.”
Mayor Tom Weidt agreed. “The reason this has come to our attention is because someone has been renting out their home and they have received complaints for noise and parties. I think trying to thread the needle and find the specific places in Hugo that wouldn’t bother anybody is pretty hard to do,” he said. “I don’t care if their next-door neighbor is 60 feet from the next house or 60 acres, there is going to be noise, traffic and disturbance created.”
Weidt wanted to know how many homes in Hugo were currently listed on website for short-term rentals. Juba said in her research, she only found a couple of homes.
Miron wanted to know whether the city code would suffice, or if a new ordinance needed to be created specifically prohibiting short-term rentals. Juba said she did feel the city code should be updated with an ordinance that specifically addresses short-term rentals.
The council ultimately authorized city staff to begin the ordinance creation process for an ordinance to prohibit short-term rentals within the city of Hugo. Once the ordinance is drafted, it will need to come back in front of the council to go through the approval process.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.