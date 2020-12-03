HUGO — In addition to offering up to $200,000 in grants to local businesses impacted by the pandemic, the City Council has taken it a step further to aid not only restaurants and bars, but the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf as well.
The council agreed to waive on-sale liquor license fees for restaurants and bars for 2021. Council members also agreed to waive application and building permit fees for the proposed expansion of the food shelf, which is located at 15106 Francesca Avenue N.
On-sale liquor fees
On-sale liquor licenses are given to establishments that serve alcohol to customers on the premises, whereas off-sale liquor licenses are given to establishments that sell alcohol to be consumed off the premises, such as liquor stores.
City Administrator Bryan Bear said the city has received some requests to reduce liquor license fees for on-sale establishments. He explained that in an effort to aid restaurants and bars that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, some cities are choosing to reduce the required fees for licenses by 50%.
There are several kind of liquor licenses granted to on-sale establishments, including 3.2%, wine, club and Sunday licenses. The most expensive license, however, is the intoxicating license, which costs $2,300 a year.
“If we reduce all of those (license fees) by 50%, that would mean a revenue loss to the city of $7,000,” Bear said. He explained that many establishments have already paid the fees for 2021, so it would a refund would need to be issued.
Mayor Tom Weidt asked whether reducing the fees by 50% was enough aid, or if the council should consider doing more. “They have a lot of hardship going on. If there is some way that we can help more, I’d be interested,” he said.
Council Member Phil Klein agreed the council could do more. “This pandemic is going to be lingering not only for months, but maybe until the end of next year or longer. The restaurant and bar industry has been hit significantly,” he said. “With the establishments that we have currently, I definitely want to make sure that they are able to stay afloat. It would be a tragedy to lose any of our eating establishments and it’s very likely that could happen.”
Klein suggested waiving the fees altogether for on-sale businesses in 2021 and reevaluating the situation for 2022.
“Let’s give them a reprieve for this next year and hopefully give them a leg up on getting ahead in their business. We don’t need to be a drag on their ability to make money. We need to show that we are proactive and supporting our local restaurant and bar owners,” he explained.
The council ultimately agreed to do just that, despite the fact it means a $14,000 loss in revenue for the city.
Food shelf expansion
Chris DuFresne, president of the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf, addressed the council Nov. 16 with an update on how the nonprofit organization is doing amid the pandemic. DuFresne requested the council consider waiving the application and building permit fees for a planned expansion of the food shelf building.
The food shelf serves anyone in the 55038 zip code, which includes part of Hugo, Centerville and some parts of Lino Lakes and White Bear Lake.
“(In 2020) we have distributed over 91,000 pounds of food, which is an 18% increase from last year,” DuFresne said. “… we expect that to continue to grow with the ending of some unemployment benefits and loss of CARES Act funds.”
Year to date, DuFresne said the food shelf has served 880 households, which equates to 2,465 individuals, noting that some individuals seek assistance from the food shelf more than once.
Back in March when the pandemic began to ramp up, the food shelf saw its numbers taper off a bit, as there were many other options for food available, such as school districts and other organizations. Now that many of those programs have ended, the food shelf has seen its number of clients continue to trend upward. “We expect that trend to continue, and we are prepared,” DuFresne said.
Even before the pandemic, the food shelf was planning an expansion of its current facility, located at 15106 Francesca Ave. N. The addition will include a walk-in refrigerator and freezer.
“We know that one of the highest demanded items from our clients is fresh produce, dairy and meat, and that helps us maintain a healthier community by providing heathier food items than your traditional macaroni and cheese and soup,” DuFresne said. “Of course we will still provide those items, but we want to continue to offer more and more of those products.”
DuFresne explained that the expansion would also allow the food shelf to take advantage of buying items in bulk and therefore save some dollars.
Half of the expansion will be funded by a Community Development Block Grant from Washington County. The other half will be funded by dollars the food shelf has raised/will continue to raise through fundraising efforts. It is important to note that the food shelf will likely not be able to hold its large fundraisers in 2021, including the pasta dinner and comedy night. DuFresne said board members are working on coming up with other fundraising options, which will likely be online.
The food shelf is not currently accepting food donations due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19. If community members want to give, they can donate online at hugofoodshelf.org; donate items to the Hugo Fire Department’s toy drive (see page 15 for more information); mail a donation to P.O Box 373, Hugo, MN 55038; or purchase a donation of food at Festival Foods in Hugo or Cub Foods in White Bear Lake.
The council chose to waive the fees for the expansion, which will now go through the approval process, first before the Planning and Zoning Commission and then the City Council. Some fees cannot be waived for the project, however. These include SAC/WAC (sewer and water availability charges), Metropolitan Council fees, and electrical permit and engineering review fees.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.