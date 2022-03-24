HUGO — The city’s building department continues to stay busy.
Every year, it is a tradition for each of the city’s departments to visit the City Council to update them on the previous year’s activities. Most recently, Community Development Assistant Emily Weber shared 2021 highlights.
Forty-five planning applications were submitted, including variances, conditional use permits, sketch plans, planned unit developments and more. That number is slightly down from the record high of 55 applications in 2020.
Residential building permits remain at an all-time high, right on pace with 2020. There were 189 single-family home permits issued last year and 60 multifamily permits. (The 60 multifamily permits were issued for five of the Hugo Gardens buildings. The project is now complete with seven buildings total.)
The median home price for a newly constructed single-family home in 2021 was $498,000. The median home price for previously owned homes was $325,000.
Building inspectors performed 6,310 inspections on new homes, structures, commercial/ industrial construction and other miscellaneous inspections in Hugo and Scandia. The city of Hugo had to hire an additional building inspector to keep up with demand.
As of February 2022, Weber said the city had 197 single-family lots and zero multifamily lots available for construction.
Residential projects in motion include: Rice Lake Reserve 2nd Addition; The Meadows at Hugo Oneka Place 5th Addition; Adelaide Landing 6th Addition; and Oneka Lake Townhomes. Coming down the pipeline will be Shores of Oneka Lake. The city of Hugo has approximately 202,710 square feet of non-residential projects in motion, valued at $38,475,519. Projects include: Eagles Landing, a luxury storage-unit complex; Schwieters building no. 7; North Star Elementary School; the Hugo Public Works Facility; and Lions Park improvements. The city hopes that the downtown Hugo project (Denny Trooien) on Egg Lake will move forward.
Foreclosures have fluctuated slightly over the years, but have generally been declining since 2010. There were only two foreclosures within the city in 2021.
Washington County update
Each year, District 1 County Commissioner Fran Miron visits the council to provide updates.
The county’s interim northern yard waste collection site in Hugo, which opened in 2019 on 170th Street N., continues to be successful. Miron explained the site’s operations have been extended through 2023 to allow time for the permanent site of the environmental center (which will accommodate yard waste) to be developed in Forest Lake.
The county’s food scraps drop-off program continues to be popular among residents. In 2021, the program collected 273,128 pounds of food scraps from residents.
A project that remains a top priority for the county is addressing a missing trail connection (at Fenway Boulevard and 130th Street to the south county line) along the Hardwood Creek Regional Trail. Miron explained that there is currently a feasibility study underway. Next steps will be to finalize design and develop cost estimates, he said, as well as to gain county board and council support. The project is listed in the county’s 2022-26 capital improvement plan for 2026.
County residents should be prepared to see changes on their property taxes. Miron explained that the market value increase from 2022 to 2023 is estimated at 21.1%. The increase in median value for residential homes is expected at 20%. The value of new construction in Washington County is estimated to be $988.1 million in 2023.
“This change in residential value is increasing substantially, but it is also creating a shift in property taxes, because we are not seeing the same increases in industrial/commercial properties,” Miron explained. “What that means, then, (is) as the levies for the various taxing authorities get spread out, more of that is going to be placed on the values of residential homesteads, so we need to be cognizant of that. Even with a flat tax rate, homeowners are going to see some significant tax increases because of that shift in property tax that is occurring.”
This May, a one-year study for the Highway 61 corridor will launch. The study will update the strategic vision for the corridor through Hugo and Forest Lake and will plan for the jurisdictional transfer of the corridor from MnDOT to the county. Miron said the process will include public engagement, and a consultant will be brought on board in the next month or so.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
