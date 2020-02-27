Council members recognized for 2 decades of service

HUGO — Residents Chuck Haas and Becky Petryk say the city has come a long way since they were both first elected to the City Council back in 1998. Both council members were sworn into office the following January in the old City Hall, which was located in Lions Park near where the playground is now.
“Finding stability in leadership within any organization that has endured long periods of rapid change is exceedingly rare. Council members Petryk and Haas have helped lead the city during periods of high growth, through natural disasters and through countless controversial proposals,” City Administrator Bryan Bear said. “They have contributed to every difficult decision within the last two decades that has shaped the city of Hugo into what it is today. They are both dedicated servants of the community who have shown great skill in leading, collaborating, listening and making hard decisions. They are thoughtful, well intentioned and clearly care very deeply for this community.”
Becky Petryk
Petryk moved to Hugo in 1985. Before serving on the city council, she got her feet wet in volunteer work. She served on the White Bear Hockey Association board and the White Bear Soft Ball Association board, was active in her church and served as a Girl Scout leader.
“I became involved (in the council) because of street widths and trees and trying to preserve a lot of the amenities that people move to a place to enjoy.
One size does not fit all, that was my message when I first ran (for council),” Petryk recalled. When she was sworn into office, Hugo’s population was less than 6,000; now it is more than 15,000. “I think we’ve done a pretty good job of balancing development and preserving the small-town feel of Hugo and what is good about it. People still feel connected here,” she said.
As a member of the council, Petryk has enjoyed getting to meet people she never would have crossed paths with otherwise. “I have gotten to know people and the history of the area. The people really care about Hugo and what a special place it is,” she said.
One of the most controversial topics Petryk had to deal with during her time on council was a cluster development ordinance. “That was very controversial. People were upset and, in the end, we did pass it, but the Metropolitan Council came back and said it was not allowed for the land planning the Met Council had envisioned for Hugo,” she recalled.
Over the years, Petryk said not only have council members become more accepting of development in the city and seeing the population grow, but the council also has more support via a robust team of city staff.
“I believe we have a wonderful staff and we have people who are very good at their jobs. We now have a much better support system than the first few years when I was on the council. We simply did not have staff. We did not have a public works director, we did not have a community development director,” Petryk said. “We were trying to look at plans and deal with developers and developments as just ordinary citizens without a lot of staff support and now we have a wonderful staff, they are smart, they are hardworking and they really care about the people in Hugo.”
Petryk said she is proud of “the services that we have been able to provide for the amount of tax dollars that we collect,” she said. “I think we have done a very good job of hiring high-quality people that work very hard and are very competent. Every day they are saving the taxpayers money by doing their jobs so well.”
One thing people might not know, Petryk said, is how complicated city government is.
“I always thought maybe it was pretty simple if you had a dangerous interchange and it needed traffic signals, that you could go to your local city council and you could say, ‘Obviously everyone can see that this is a dangerous intersection and we need a signal; just do it,’” she said. “You don’t really realize that some of our roads are state, some of our roads are county, some are local. Highway 61 is a prime example: anything that is done there, you have to go through the state. What you might think is a very simple fix may be much more complicated than you ever imagined.”
Petryk wants to thank everyone who has allowed her to serve her city for so long. “It has been a privilege. I have truly enjoyed it. I have always tried to be very responsive to every phone call that I get and try to help in any way I can,” she said. “It has been enriching for my life to be able to get to know so many really good people who care about their community.”
Chuck Haas
Haas built his home in Hugo in 1991 and served on the Vadnais Heights Planning Commission before his time on the Hugo City Council.
“We used to have breakfast a lot at Paul’s Pizza (located where Sager’s Liquor is now). I’d meet with people in a neighborhood, residents and a couple of the police officers we got to be friends with. At about that time, I was reaching that point where the kids were grown and they were all off to college, and my business was doing well and I had extra time on my hands,” Haas recalled. “So when the City Council voted to get rid of a police officer, I didn’t think that was a good idea. And so that got me started.”
During his time on council, Haas said he has enjoyed getting to work with a stable council and great city staff.
“Public works was a guy, a pickup truck and a shovel: that was it,” he said. “As time has gone along, we have grown the city staff to better serve the people, and that’s been really important to make sure that all of the people we hired were committed to serving the public’s best interest. I’m happy to say that that is what we hear from residents all the time. Even the developers compliment our city staff on how easy they are to work with.”
Two topics come to mind for the most controversial subjects Haas has had to deal with while on the council: an unlicensed slaughterhouse operating on Jeffrey Avenue and a building moratorium. “The first few years I was on the council, things were pretty cantankerous,” he explained.
The council has become less involved in the day-to-day operations of the city now thanks to city staff, Haas said. “We didn’t have a public works department at that time, so if a culvert was plugged the mayor would go out with a shovel and backhoe and clean it out. There was a lot of personal involvement on the part of council members in the day-to-day operations of the city because it was a small town and we didn’t have the staff. People were just used to rolling up their sleeves and getting things done,” he said.
“We have a professional staff that does all those kinds of activities that the residents need. Almost all the interaction between residents and the city is with city staff. Our City Council is a policy-making group (without as much) hands-on involvement in the day-to-day operations of the city.”
The biggest misconception people have about the council, Haas said, is that it has more authority than they think it does. “I remember when we went to National Night Out last summer, one of the biggest questions that residents had was, ‘How come that auto parts store is right on the road?’” Haas explained that within the comprehensive planning process for the city’s downtown district, residents decided they would rather see nice buildings than parking lots.
Two accomplishments of the council that Haas is rather proud of is its support for the Hugo Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network and White Bear Lake Area Schools. “There are a number of things that have put Hugo on the map in the Twin Cities area: one is the Yellow Ribbon Network, one is the (2008) tornado and another is the White Bear Lake Area Schools.”
Mayor Tom Wedit said, “It is a fantastic gesture to the city to donate that much of your time and your life to trying to make Hugo a better place. It is a lot of time and a lot of volunteering away from your family and your life to go do that. It’s very impressive and they have made a big difference in the city of Hugo in many ways... they are responsible for the way it has turned out and the way it’s going today. It is a fantastic achievement to be on the council for that long.”
Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.