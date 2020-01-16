HUGO — “There are patches on top of patches, and it is really requiring a lot of work from our public works staff to keep that road in operable condition. The roadway condition is quite poor.”
That is how City Engineer Mark Erichson described Goodview Avenue south of County Road 8 at the Jan. 6 City Council meeting when he presented the feasibility report for the 2020 street project.
The improvements will be made on Goodview Avenue North from the southern city border to Egg Lake Road/137th Street/C.R. 8. Improvements will include bituminous pavement reclamation, minor subgrade corrections and minor drainage improvements, with grading and culvert replacement as necessary to address isolated drainage issues.
Multiple options were presented in the feasibility report. Option one would match the existing pavement width of 24 feet and cost an estimated $1.32 million. Option 2 would widen the roadway to 26 feet and likely cost around $1.54 million. Erichson explained that since Goodview Avenue is a state aid highway, there are some limitations on what the city can do. “We would have to evaluate that option much more thoroughly with MnDOT before the design phase to make sure that they would allow it and that it would qualify as a reconditioning project,” he said.
Both options would be paid for by a combination of funds from the city’s capital improvement project fund, state aid funding and assessments.
At the Nov. 20 informational meeting, there was a lot of discussion with residents regarding speed, safety and the width of the road. Erichson said he felt many residents who attended the meeting would like to see the roadway widened. A 26-foot road would allow the shoulder to go from one foot to two, not a huge difference, but a notable one, Erichson said.
Mayor Tom Weidt said, “There were quite a bit of comments brought up about the width of the road and the safety of the road. I would like to see us move forward with widening the road and try to make it a little safer for those who walk and ride their bikes there.” Councilmen Mike Miron and Phil Klein both said they agreed.
The council is also considering a utility extension of a parcel at 130th Street estimated to cost $718,000, all of which would be assessed to the benefiting property owners. City Administrator Bryan Bear explained that things are up in the air on the parcel, which may now be two parcels.
“Two property owners own the same parcel together through a joint ownership arrangement. That partnership has fallen apart, and that has resulted in a lawsuit between the partners and a settlement agreement, which has been approved by a judge. The settlement agreement divides that property into multiple properties,” Bear said. “The city hasn’t recognized that as a legal subdivision so far ... The city always approves all subdivision applications of any land that happen within the city, and we are not aware of a circumstance where a parcel has been attempted to be divided through court action in this way.”
Bear added that the parcels established by the court order are illegal under city code because they are too small to be served by city utilities.
City Attorney Dave Snyder said, “We are fortunate because just as they got that order without the city’s notice, knowledge or involvement, the city had launched the consideration of this improvement project. We were fortunate, as are they, to find that we have the opportunity to accommodate their subdivision by bringing utilities to their site. The issue is that it needs to be paid for and it would be paid for exclusively by the folks who proposed to subdivide.”
Snyder added that although the court order was issued in the fall, it has yet to be finalized. He said he suspects the ruling would be finalized before the council takes final action on the project.
The council ultimately accepted the feasibility study and set a public hearing for Feb. 3. The council will award a construction contract for the project in April or May with construction slated to begin in May or June. Completion is anticipated in September.
