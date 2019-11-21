Council approves purchase agreement for future steakhouse

HUGO — The City Council approved a purchase agreement Nov. 4 for $1 with Hugo residents Tony and Michele Harmening for the city-owned property across from City Hall, along Egg Lake.
The EDA was first presented with the concept for a steakhouse at its Oct. 15 meeting. The EDA agreed that the concept generally met the development criteria the city has for the property and directed city staff to negotiate a purchase agreement with the Harmenings. City Planner Rachel Juba explained that city staff has not yet fully reviewed the plans, but thinks the concept would generally be a good fit for downtown.
The 4,500-square-foot steakhouse would be called Cattle House. The first phase of the project would be the restaurant, but later phases could include the event center and separate retail buildings, perhaps an ice cream joint or coffee shop.
Tony attended the Nov. 4 council meeting and said, “I have been working really hard to put a restaurant together that I think everyone will love. We want to make it somewhere where everyone can gather, and be a restaurant that you can trust. This is a great opportunity for my family.”
Councilwoman Becky Petryk said, “Every meeting that we have where the public is involved, someone asks us about restaurants and tells us how bad we need one. This will be a wonderful amenity for Hugo. I am excited about the public amenities that are included, and I think it will be a success.”
Councilman Mike Miron said, “I think it would be a great addition to the city. I like how you have some plans for the future of that site in terms of expansion and some of the other uses that will exist with the restaurant acting as the anchor ... I think it will add traffic downtown and bring some added attention to that area. I appreciate you bringing it forward and wanting to invest in your hometown.”
