Drengson May Enterprises LLC has now presented an informal sketch plan to the Planning Commission and City Council for a residential development located west of Falcon Avenue N. and north of 121st Street N. The property lies just west of Highway 61 and is a block north of Hugo’s border with White Bear Township.
The developer plans to subdivide the three parcels of land, approximately 15 acres total, to create parcels that are 1 acre or more in size. The sketch plan shows 10 proposed residential lots, stormwater ponding areas, streets and utilities.
Community Development Director Rachel Juba explained to the council March 1 that the developer intends to comply with all of the zoning district regulations for the district, except for Lots 8 and 9, where they would need to ask for a variance for lot widths. The lot widths are proposed to be approximately 30 feet, where 150 feet is required by ordinance. Lots 8 and 9 cannot be easily integrated into the proposed lots on the cul-de-sac due to the Metropolitan Council sewer line easement and a wetland complex that divides the three parcels, Juba said.
“I am very pleased with the design and the fact that they are going with 1-acre lots. Everyone seems to be working hard to come up with something that fits well in that very old neighborhood that goes well back into the ’50s and ’60s,” Council Member Becky Petryk said. “That neighborhood is not cookie-cutter; every house is different, every lot is different, every lot shape is different … I think this will actually fit very well.”
Mayor Tom Weidt added, “This is an interesting project … The key to this project is going to be working with the neighbors and making it fit into that neighborhood. I encourage you to keep going.”
Dan May, of Drengson May Enterprises, told the council he is very excited for the “unique project” and that “it matters to us that it looks well, fits in well and the neighbors are comfortable with it.” He added that the developers hope to live on two of the proposed lots.
Drengson May Enterprises LLC will now need to go through the formal approval process for the development.
