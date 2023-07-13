Congresswoman McCollum visits with Washington County commissioners

CONTRIBUTED

Washington County Commissioner Stan Karwoski, District 2, Congresswoman Betty McCollum, and Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron, District 1, visit the site of a possible future construction project at the intersection of Highway 96 and County Road 5 in Stillwater Township. 

 Contributed

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum recently paid a visit to Washington County to visit with county commissioners and see projects in the county that have benefited from federal funding.

The visit began at Lake Elmo Park Reserve where the county’s Sheriff’s Office launched airboats into Lake Elmo to demonstrate their uses in rescue operations on water bodies throughout the county. The county is requesting $700,000 from Community Project funding to add to the boat fleet. 

