Congresswoman McCollum visits with Washington County commissioners

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum recently paid a visit to Washington County to visit with county commissioners and see projects in the county that have benefited from federal funding.
The visit began at Lake Elmo Park Reserve where the county’s Sheriff’s Office launched airboats into Lake Elmo to demonstrate their uses in rescue operations on water bodies throughout the county. The county is requesting $700,000 from Community Project funding to add to the boat fleet.
The visit also allowed commanders from the Sheriff’s Office to visit with McCollum about a second funding request for a centralized digital evidence management system to assist law enforcement agencies and attorneys from throughout the county to store and share digital evidence. The system would also allow law enforcement agencies respond to citizen requests for data.
Also, at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, the congresswoman and county commissioners took part in a ribbon cutting for a segment of the Central Greenway Regional Trail that has recently been completed in the park.
The project added a portion of the trail that provides connectivity and safety at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, which is part of the backbone of trails that will connect the county’s regional parks – Cottage Grove Ravine, Lake Elmo, and Big Marine. McCollum worked to secure $1 million in Community Project Funding in 2022 to support the trail. Commissioner Kriesel, who spoke at the ribbon-cutting, thanked McCollum for her support.
McCollum added, “I’m looking forward to more collaboration, more opportunities to work together” to complete the trail that will run the length of Washington County. It’s like building great foundations for communities to work together.”
McCollum’s final stop was at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 96 directly across Highway 96 from the Stillwater Town Hall, where Commissioner Fran Miron, District 1, joined the group to discuss the changes proposed at the intersection.
Washington County, which recently took ownership of Highway 96 from the state, will plan a reconstruction of the intersection in the future to improve safety and traffic flow.
The county will conduct a corridor study to review potential improvement opportunities for the intersection. The county is seeking federal Community Project Funding for the intersection reconstruction.
