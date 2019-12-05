HUGO — The Planning Commission and residents had an opportunity to make comments on White Bear Lake Area Schools’ sketch plan for a proposed transportation and maintenance facility Nov. 21.
The bus garage located near White Bear Lake Area High School North Campus will likely need to find a new home to make room for the one-campus high school expansion approved by voters last month. The school board approved a purchase agreement Nov. 12 for the 7-acre proposed site, located on Fenway Boulevard north of 130th Street N.
Tim Wald, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, and Sal Bagley, of Wold Architects and Engineers, attended the meeting to gather feedback from the commission and residents on the sketch plan review and seek a conditional use permit (CUP) for exterior storage exceeding the size of the principal building planned for the site. City Planner Rachel Juba explained a sketch plan review “shows a concept of how the site could be laid out” and offers the opportunity to receive nonbinding comments.
“A critical part of the recently passed referendum was unifying our split high school into one high school,” Wald explained. “A significant increase in our population is coming from the north end, so moving our bus garage a little farther north makes good sense for us. It will be fairly centrally located and allow us to operate in a pretty efficient manner. We think this is really an ideal site for us, and we are interested in putting a facility there.”
The proposed sketch plan shows a 15,000-square-foot building with an exterior storage area of approximately 46,000 square feet. The facility would include bus and van/shuttle parking for approximately 75 vehicles (varying in size), offices for transportation and maintenance staff, space to perform vehicle maintenance (indoors), staff parking and a fueling station.
Commission Chair Scott Arcand wanted to confirm that the new bus garage would not be home to the majority of the district’s buses. Wald explained that most of the district’s bus services are contracted out through First Student, but the district is responsible for routes such as special education and field trips.
Commissioner Andrew Tjernlund wanted the district to keep in mind that there is a residential neighborhood in the area that will require adequate screening. Commissioner Corky Lessard said he was concerned about increasing the traffic in the area that is already going to see a dramatic increase due to Adelaide Landing, the residential development just across Highway 61. “I’m concerned about all the additional traffic we are going to create. It is not just the buses going in and out but it’s the employees coming and going as well,” he said.
Wald explained that even though the proposal allows room for up to 75 vehicles, for now that number would be closer to 45 (10 vans and 35 buses, many of which are not full size). Wald added that the district will likely continue to contract out the majority of its main routes.
Commissioner Matthew Derr said he lives across from the proposed garage and is not necessarily concerned with the noise during the day, but rather possible traffic backups. “What scares me is at 130th and Fenway. That is a stop sign with a cross street, not a four-way stop. I can tell you (that) leaving at 7 a.m., it can be four or five cars deep waiting to take a left turn.”
Resident Valerie Falk said, “I live directly across from semis on Fenway. Tons of semis that go up and down Fenway. Some of them I think are going to land in my bedroom. I think that should be taken into consideration. Yes, it is a wide road, but it is not going to be a wide road if you have school buses and semis.”
Resident Will Perry, who lives on Europa Court N., said he had a lot of concerns. “I had a whole list of concerns but I am a little alarmed that I came here and there is a full-blown design, so I feel like I missed the memo,” he said. “I work next to a bus maintenance facility in Vadnais Heights and I am aware of the noise that such a facility generates from tools and other equipment. I am really concerned about grinding, pounding and all the things that go along with maintaining large vehicles.” Perry’s other concerns included odors from exhaust, operating times and setbacks.
Bagley said, “As with all sketch plans, it is certainly conceptual at this time, so where we are showing proposed landscaping and the exact orientation of the parking, things like that are definitely things the district is open to negotiating on and working with city staff to address concerns.”
Wald added, “Currently, our bus garage is in a residential neighborhood. We get zero complaints from noise or traffic from our bus garage. I have talked to some of the neighbors in that area to tell them we will be moving the bus garage out and their comment was they like having the bus garage there because it keeps traffic slow.”
No action was required on the sketch plan review; the commission unanimously agreed to recommend approval of the CUP to the council for its Dec. 2 meeting (after press deadline). Commission members felt the request fit the zoning code and was consistent with other uses in the Bald Eagle Industrial Park.
“It fits the ordinance. Almost every other business out there has outdoor storage that takes up more space than their building,” Arcand said.
The district will now have to submit a formal application for site plan approval.
