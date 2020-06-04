Community raises over $23,000 for displaced family

 Centennial Lakes Police Department | Submitted

The May 31 fire is under investigation by the Anoka County Fire Investigations Team. CFD Chief Harlan Lundstrom said it looks like the cause may be smoking related. A gofundme page has been set up for the family. As of press deadline, the page had raised $31,920. To find the fundraiser, search “Kieffer Family Relief” on gofundme.com. 

