HUGO — CMI Coatings Group, Inc. (DBA Industrial Painting Specialists) has paid a $12,100 civil penalty to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for a series of air quality violations. The violations occurred between 2014 and 2018 at the company’s industrial and infrastructure equipment painting facility, located at 5858 152nd St. N., Hugo.
Violations included failing to:
•Regularly conduct daily visible emissions checks as required in its permit, from 2014 to 2018
•Operate parts of the facility within permitted pressure-drop ranges and not correcting
the problem when directed
•Conduct periodic inspections or
maintain proper records
•Calibrate monitoring equipment annually
In addition to paying the civil penalty, the company has completed a series of corrective actions to ensure future operations and maintenance will be conducted according
to permit requirements.
MPCA permits are designed to protect human health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities. When companies do not fully comply with permit requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment.
When calculating penalties, the MPCA considers how seriously the violations affected the environment, whether they were first-time or repeat violations, and how promptly the violations were reported to authorities. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.
From press release
