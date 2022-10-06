HUGO — Some neighbors who live near the 121st Street and Acres of Bald Eagle improvement project that is nearing completion say they are disappointed with the city’s communication before, during and after the project.
Street and utility improvements were completed between Everton Avenue and Falcon Avenue. The project improvements included extension of sanitary sewer and water main to serve the Acres of Bald Eagle development, including storm sewer and street construction. The developer is responsible for the costs associated with the Acres of Bald Eagle, which includes surface and drainage improvements of 121st Street.
Eleven single-family properties will be assessed $9,443 for the project. The development costs are not considered part of the assessment and will be paid for by the developer.
Around five residents attended the assessment hearing last week to ask questions and share their concerns.
Resident Johanna Markeson wanted to know why she was told the assessment would be $7,500 and now it was approximately $9,500. Resident Jodie Sac also had a similar question. City Engineer Mark Erichson explained that the preliminary number that was given at the initial neighborhood meeting was simply a rough estimate. Once the feasibility study was completed, and the public hearing for the project was held, that price was updated.
Resident Beth Lawrence requested a copy of the letter that was sent to residents that included the price of the assessment. “None of us have received that,” she said.
Erichson explained that notices of the hearing were mailed, but the assessment amounts were not detailed in that notice. He also pointed out that some of the residents that were at the assessment hearing, had attended the public hearing for the project in July 2021.
“You need to have a legal documentation, a bill showing that this is what you are going to have to pay … Obviously these meetings you have had in the past weren’t about us, they were about the city, and you guys doing what you guys wanted to do. We don’t have a choice,” Lawrence said.
Erichson said the city was not driving the project, but rather wanted to know whether the neighbors were interested in the utility extensions. “We could have certainly moved forward with a project without that, but we wanted to make sure we understood what residents wanted and we tried to get that feedback from residents,” he said. If the city chose to extend utilities without the development, he said, the project cost would have been closer to $50,000.
Lawrence and Sac both said the communication has been lacking throughout the project. “The communication for this project was terrible. I never could get ahold of anybody,” Lawrence explained.
Residents spoke to the fact that the project is not done yet. Erichson encouraged them to contact him, so the city could make sure those items were included on the punch list that still needs to be worked through.
“I don’t like the accusation that we are just up here doing whatever we want blindly without considering the neighbors. We don’t do these without the neighbors,” said Mayor Tom Weidt.
“Ten years ago, we had a public hearing with this neighborhood across from City Hall and they didn’t want to do it and we didn’t. We didn’t do it until this year. We listen to the neighborhood, and if you don’t want to do the project, we don’t do the project.”
City Administrator Bryan Bear said perhaps some of the confusion and communication issues stem from the fact that this project and the meetings were held during the pandemic, where meeting protocols were different and perhaps residents didn’t feel comfortable attending in person or via Zoom.
“The city’s objective is to do better with communication, and it appears that we didn’t here. I don’t feel good about having this sort of disconnect with a number of residents that are here,” Bear said. “I’d be very happy to reengage with our team on our process and to ensure that residents are fully informed about what is being discussed … I want to make sure that we are handling our communication effectively.”
