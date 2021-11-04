City selects ‘best candidate’ for finance director position

HUGO — After an extensive search process to find the city’s next finance director, a consulting firm, interview team and the City Council have decided it has the best candidate for the job right there at City Hall.
The city’s first and only finance director, Ron Otkin, passed away unexpectedly in May. Otkin worked for the city for 32 years. Finance Coordinator Anna Wobse was then appointed to serve as the interim finance director.
Back in June, the City Council directed staff to negotiate a contract with Baker Tilly to provide executive recruitment services for a new finance director. Over the next four months, the recruitment process took place, concluding with interviews of the top five candidates in October. The interview team consisted of City Administrator Bryan Bear, Community Development Director Rachel Juba, Public Works Director Scott Anderson, Council Member Mike Miron and former Council Member Chuck Haas.
“Anna has done a great job stepping up from the moment (Ron passed) … Anna has really grabbed the situation by the horns and kept us on track,” Mayor Tom Weidt said. “I’m glad that we went through this process and, in the end, we found out that we had the person that was right for this job right here in the building.”
Speaking directly to Anna, the mayor said, “That’s a tribute to you, and a tribute to Ron for bringing you in and training you the way he has.”
He continued, “I’m very excited that you are going to be taking this position and working with the city for years to come. Thank you for your dedication to the city during these very trying times, not only personally for your friendship with Ron, but professionally with the new challenges that you took on.”
Wobse was hired as the city’s accounting clerk back in 2008 and has worked in accounts payable and payroll functions. In 2018, Wobse was promoted to the finance coordinator position.
Council Member Dave Strub said he was thankful the city went through the search process. “Sometimes you have to take a look outside to figure out what you have inside,” he said. “That’s a tribute to Anna that she measured up to what was out there on the market. We didn’t settle for Anna, we got Anna because she is the best candidate.”
Council Member Becky Petryk said she was happy and grateful to hear that Wobse was selected as the top candidate. “Over the years, I have never heard a negative comment about Anna, her work ethic and her ability to take on any task that was asked of her and to do it really well,” she said. “Excellence is her goal, and she always reaches that goal. We are very fortunate that she has done what she has done, worked through this difficult time and is willing to stay with us.”
Miron said the process Baker Tilly put candidates through was extensive. “It was very involved, it was definitely more than coming in for an interview,” he explained. “From start to finish, the application process, the background that they accumulated, the information that Anna and others had to participate in to get to this point, I think reaffirms all the other things that all the other folks on the council have said.
“It was a good, extensive process, and in the end, we found the right person through that process.”
Wobse is looking forward to the challenges ahead in her new position. “I’ve always enjoyed working with numbers and felt that a career in finance would be a good fit for me,” she said. “I look forward to continuing the long-standing precedent of being a sound financial steward for the city of Hugo.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citiznnews@presspubs.com
