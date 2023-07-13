City creates proposed plan for future passive park

The city of Hugo has created a master plan for a potential future passive park in the space between Oneka Lake Park and the southwest side of Oneka Lake at 6540 Greene Ave. The park plan includes trails (both paved and natural), a small 10-car parking lot, a fishing dock and overlooks.
The 24-acre property adjacent to Oneka Lake Park was formerly owned by Bruce and Ginny Bernin but was purchased by the city in 2002 with hopes to create a future passive park.
Bruce and Ginny rented the property from the city, and lived on the property until August 2022 when they both passed away. The lease was terminated by the Bernin estate. In 2022, the city of Hugo also purchased from the Bernin Estate the smaller adjacent patch of land to the south, located at 15230 Greene Ave.,
Referencing an aerial shot of the land from 1991, Hugo Parks Planner Shayla Denaway pointed out how much the land has changed since then.
“It shows how far we’ve come with growth in the city,” Denaway said. “More importantly, I really like how this aerial demonstrates what a great steward of the land Bruce and Ginny Bernin were.”
The area for the proposed passive park used to be all farm fields, but there are now many trees, creating the “special” piece of land that it is today.
The original 24 acres, set to become a passive park, was purchased using a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which paid for half of the purchase. The grant states that the property must be available for public use and must only include passive features such as picnic tables, shelters, restrooms, trails, fishing piers and children’s play areas. The deed prohibits the city from building active park features such as ball fields, skateparks and playgrounds.
“We’re required to protect the natural resources, we’re required to make improvements, make it publicly available, and manage the recreation,” Denaway said.
In 2004, the city came together in meetings and completed surveys for what it wanted in a park. The neighborhood really wanted a playground, which ended up happening at Oneka Lake Park, the active park that is open to the public today.
A master plan for the park was created in 2004, with much help from Bruce and Ginny. This plan has been updated for 2023 and can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/2sfh5x3f .
Many of the trails included in the master plan already exist on the property. Bruce tended to keep these paths cut low and free from tree growth. The city currently is maintaining these trails.
The plan includes a series of paved trails providing a fully accessible connection to the sidewalk on Goodview Avenue and the neighborhood to the west of the park as well as a series of nature trails. These nature trails will either be mowed trails or gravel trails. Denaway notes woodchip trails are another option, but that the city is trying to avoid woodchips because they are difficult to maintain.
Denway also notes that mowed trails are particularly difficult when it comes to accessibility, especially with young children and seniors.
Passive park rules differ from active park rules. In a passive park, archery equipment is allowed to be discharged as long as it’s not within 500 feet of a building or road. Dogs are allowed to be unleashed in a passive park while they must be leashed in an active park. Motorized vehicles are still not allowed in a passive park, but Denaway foresees this being a concern in this area with ATVs and snowmobiles.
“We would anticipate a heavy deputy presence at this park for that rule in particular,” Denaway said.
A meeting open to the residents of Hugo was held on June 27 to gain input and public opinion on the master plan.
One resident is concerned about boaters using the new parking lot to launch their boats rather than the DNR launch that already exists.
Denaway says the idea is to build the future parking lot so it is not accommodating to a trailer, to prevent this issue.
Another concern expressed by Hugo residents was surrounding the potential loss of privacy that the homes along the newly paved trail will be faced with, especially in the winter months when the trees along the proposed south trail lose their leaves
As of now, the city does not have a vegetation plan for this specific area, but it was discussed at the meeting to potentially move the trail farther north to give the residents of those homes more privacy.
Another concern raised by Hugo residents was the paved trails negatively affecting the wildlife in the area.
Denaway stressed the importance of having paved trails in the future because it will be accessible for all people to be in the setting. She also mentioned that paved trails were a large part of the original 2004 plan, which was discussed heavily with Bruce and Ginny.
“The idea behind having a paved trail was to have it accessible, for families with strollers or wheelchairs, people with other mobility issues, to be able to provide them with access to the nature as well,” Denaway said.
The first step for this park will be seeking approval of the master plan updates from the Parks Commission and ultimately the City Council sometime in August.
After approval of the master plan, a construction plan will need to be created, and after this, funding for construction would need to be explored. Denaway explained that this would likely include the city searching for grants to help fund the construction process.
If the plan continues to progress, the goal is to start construction as early as 2025, according to Denaway.
Sebastian Studier is an intern at Press Publications. He can be reached by calling 651-242-2775 or emailing intern1@presspubs.com.
