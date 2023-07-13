City creates proposed plan for future passive park

The city of Hugo has created a master plan for a potential future passive park in the space between Oneka Lake Park and the southwest side of Oneka Lake at 6540 Greene Ave. The park plan includes trails (both paved and natural), a small 10-car parking lot, a fishing dock and overlooks.

The 24-acre property adjacent to Oneka Lake Park was formerly owned by Bruce and Ginny Bernin but was purchased by the city in 2002 with hopes to create a future passive park. 

