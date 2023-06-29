HUGO — The City Council is considering another moratorium that would prohibit cannabis businesses within the city. A public hearing has been scheduled for the council’s next meeting July 10.
“About a year ago the legislative session ended with sort of a surprise,” explained City Administrator Bryan Bear. “There was a bill that was approved that allowed for THC edibles. It legalized those things but didn’t provide a framework for a regulatory environment so it left communities such as Hugo in a position of deciding what to do with the lack of any oversight from the state …”
At the time, the City Council chose to adopt a one-year moratorium that prohibited the sale and manufacturing of cannabis products within the city. The moratorium is set to expire in August.
“This legislative session, the legislation was comprehensive. It would seem that it hits on every question that you could ask about cannabis management, regulation, taxation and control,” Bear said.
Per the legislation, possession and use of cannabis by adults will be legal starting in August, but the sale of cannabis likely won’t be legal until January 2025. Bear explained that the state will create the Office of Cannabis Management, which will manage the regulation and licensing of businesses that wish to sell cannabis.
Bear said that while the state establishes that agency, the city may wish to implement another moratorium to buy itself some more time while the framework is established. The law allows for a local unit of government to adopt an interim ordinance to allow it time to consider adoption of reasonable restrictions on the operation of cannabis businesses. The interim ordinance may regulate, restrict or prohibit the operation of a cannabis business within the jurisdiction or a portion thereof until Jan. 1, 2025. Before adopting an interim ordinance, the governing body must hold a public hearing.
“Part of the rationale (for the first moratorium) was to wait for the state to get things figured out before we started moving forward with something,” Council Member Mike Miron said. “It looks like the state has given us more information about where they are going, but hasn’t completely determined what that’s going to look like … To me, it seems premature to allow something now that is then going to have a new set of guidelines in a few months as that state agency gets set up. I think it makes sense to extend the moratorium to allow that time to get that rulebook figured out.”
The exact language of the moratorium still needs to be worked out before the council considers it July 10.
