HUGO — The City Council is considering another moratorium that would prohibit cannabis businesses within the city. A public hearing has been scheduled for the council’s next meeting July 10. 

“About a year ago the legislative session ended with sort of a surprise,” explained City Administrator Bryan Bear. “There was a bill that was approved that allowed for THC edibles. It legalized those things but didn’t provide a framework for a regulatory environment so it left communities such as Hugo in a position of deciding what to do with the lack of any oversight from the state …” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.