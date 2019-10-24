CENTERVILLE — If she’d known there would be a 53-unit apartment building across the street from her, a resident of Centerville Road said she would not have moved into her house.
Her commentary came during the public hearing held during the Centerville City Council Oct. 9 meeting about whether to establish the Block 7 Housing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.
“I live in a house with a path next to it that wasn’t there when I moved in,” said Council Member D. Love. There will soon be a mini storage outside his back yard, as well. Love said he didn’t want either of them, but asked himself what was best for the city and taxpayers as a whole. “Sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s not good for me. That’s the chair I sit in,” he said.
It didn’t help council to make a decision about going ahead with establishing the TIF District when only three residents out of some 4,000 people in Centerville showed up at the public hearing to give their input.
It also didn’t help council that Trident, the developer, wasn’t present at the meeting to shed light on the proposal from its end.
And despite all the proper notifications made to Anoka County and the Centennial School District that their tax dollars could be dedicated to the TIF District, neither body has commented, said Northland Securities TIF consultant Tammy Omdal at the start of her presentation.
With Council Member Michelle Lakso absent, council had only four members to vote on this important action item about which it had received little enlightenment.
Progress on establishing Centerville TIF District 1-8 will remain in a holding pattern for now, after council voted unanimously to table the item.
Earlier this year, the city received an application for TIF dollars from Trident Development for a 53-unit apartment building that included a small retail component on vacant city-owned property located on Centerville Road between Sorel Street and Heritage Street. The project would include surface parking spaces plus detached garage bays.
If the TIF district is ultimately established, the city would supply $1.35 million in Tax Increment dollars, using city, county and school district taxes produced by the new construction.
As a housing development receiving TIF dollars, a portion of the project needs to be affordable, according to Minnesota law. At least 20%, or 11 units, of the 53 units must be made available to people making 50% of the area-wide median income. The area-wide median income in Centerville is approximately $100,000. A two-bedroom unit at an affordable 50% of median income would be $1,125, compared with the market rate of $1,775, Omdal said.
TIF is a statutory financial tool available for a city to promote economic development, redevelopment and housing development in areas where it would otherwise not occur, Omdal said. In general, the establishment of a TIF district allows the city to capture the revenues generated by the increase in net tax capacity resulting from new development within the TIF district.
City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz offered a simplified explanation of the current proposal:
This proposal does not take dollars from the existing taxpayers to give to developer. Under the current plan, the city takes taxes the developer pays and gives the tax dollars back to him. The developer will pay like everyone else, but those taxes will be reimbursed to him up to $1.35 million. Think about but/for: if we don’t offer this incentive, this project will not move forward and those taxes will never have been paid. Without that building there, there are no taxes. Annual taxes on a $6.3 million building would be $100,000. When the city is done paying $1.35 million or the 20-year reimbursement period is up, the developer will continue to pay taxes. And the city is done reimbursing him. So, in 2039 or 2041, Centennial School District, Anoka County and the City of Centerville will start keeping those taxes.
In earlier TIF discussions, council members said they preferred the pay-go method of paying the developer as it collects revenue. The city will not put up money up front, Omdal said. The developer finds the money, then the city reimburses $1.35 million – which is what the developer thinks they’d need to be profitable – over 20 years with interest, she said.
The total tax dollars the developer will receive under the proposed TIF plan is $2.3 million, to be split among the tax collecting bodies.
For the rest of the meeting the Centerville City Council peered hard into the future.
Would the project happen without TIF or wouldn’t it?
“We don’t know,” Mayor Jeff Paar said.
The parcel in question has sat vacant for 17 years, Paar noted. “That’s as long as I’ve been on council,” he said. “If we had done this TIF 17 years ago, we would be getting thousands and thousands of dollars.”
After more peering into the future trying to see the end of a successful TIF project, Paar said, “20 years from now, I’ll be 70 years old.”
