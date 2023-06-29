HUGO — The City Council is considering making some changes to the city ordinance that regulates solar farms.
The current six-month moratorium that prohibits new solar farms is set to expire Aug. 6. City Planner Rachel Juba explained that in an effort to go through the public process for an ordinance change, which includes a public hearing in front of the Planning Commission, the moratorium would need to be extended another six months.
At its meeting Feb. 6, the council approved an ordinance for a six-month moratorium on solar farms and directed staff to hold a workshop with the Planning Commission on whether changes should be made to the ordinance. A workshop was held March 23. At its meeting April 3, the council authorized the Ordinance Review Committee (ORC) to study and review the solar energy systems ordinance. The ORC has been meeting for the last few months and has discussed topics including aesthetics, landscaping and screening, zoning and land use, parcel size and setbacks. The ORC has also looked at other communities’ ordinances, including Cottage Grove and Scandia.
“There is a desire to not overly restrict residents’ property rights by allowing something to happen if that is a use of their property, but also trying to make sure it would fit the types of landscapes that we currently have in town,” Council Member Mike Miron explained. “This is trying to strike that balance to allow those rights to continue to occur while also protecting that visual impact.”
The ORC is recommending a few changes to the ordinance, including:
• Increasing the 50-foot setback from all property lines to 100 feet, with an additional setback of 200 feet from public right of way and principal structures on adjacent properties.
• Limiting the size of solar farms to 5 acres.
• Requiring a vegetation establishment and management plan be submitted with applications, and requiring vegetation around the solar farm be at least 6 feet tall.
• Requiring pollinator-friendly plantings.
Council Member Dave Strub inquired about the rationale for the 5-acre maximum. Miron explained that the recommendation on size related to the visual impact versus solar farm efficiency. “By trying to maintain a certain size, you wouldn’t have them stacked on one large property that would go on and on and on and become more of a definitive part of the landscape,” he said.
Mayor Tom Weidt said he agreed with the 5-acre maximum as well as the other proposed requirements. “Five acres seems like a nice size. I think it can fit into a neighborhood without a lot of impact if it is screened correctly,” he said. “The larger you get, the bigger impact it has.”
The City Council ultimately decided to extend the moratorium another six months through Feb. 6, 2024 to facilitate the public process dealing with changes to the solar ordinance. A public hearing on those proposed changes is scheduled in front of the Planning Commission July 13.
