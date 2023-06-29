HUGO — The City Council is considering making some changes to the city ordinance that regulates solar farms. 

The current six-month moratorium that prohibits new solar farms is set to expire Aug. 6. City Planner Rachel Juba explained that in an effort to go through the public process for an ordinance change, which includes a public hearing in front of the Planning Commission, the moratorium would need to be extended another six months. 

