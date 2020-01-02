Citizen: 2019 Year in Review

As each year comes to an end, it is a tradition of The Citizen to take a look back at some of the most memorable stories from the year. Some of the 2019's highlights included: The Hugo Fire department purchasing a new aerial engine, The Post Restaurant moving into Legion Post 620, Joe Marier turning 100, Rosemary Apartments getting the OK from the council, the White Bear Lake Area Schools bond referendum being approved by voters and much more.
January
TGK Automotive: Opens new headquarters in Hugo
And the growing continues. TGK Automotive currently has six locations (including the new headquarters that opened its doors in December in Hugo) and already has plans for a seventh location. Owner Troy Kaplan said he can’t disclose where that location will be just yet.
Troy owns the business with his wife, Alana. He has been in the automotive industry since he was 16 years old and worked as a technician and managed several automotive shops around the Twin Cities before his dream of opening up his own shop came true. TGK stands for Troy Gregory Kaplan.
Construction began in August 2018 on the new 11,270-square-foot headquarters. The new building features eight repair bays (five more than the previous Hugo location), a truck repair bay, more storage, offices, a conference room and a much larger client waiting room and kids play area.
New aerial engine checks off all the boxes
Residents who live in a three- or four-level home can sleep a little more soundly at night knowing that firefighters will be able to reach them. The Hugo City Council approved the purchase of an aerial engine, not to exceed $1.1 million in price, at its Dec. 17 meeting.
Mayor Tom Weidt made a call, and a deal was made for the demonstration engine that has never seen a fire and has approximately 6,000 miles on it. A trade-in for the city’s 1991 engine was also worked out to help bring the cost down. HFD Chief Kevin Colvard said if the city were to purchase this aerial engine new in 2021, it would likely cost the city around $1.3 million.
Centerville developer intrigued by downtown
A developer that is known for its hotels is interested in downtown Centerville—not for a hotel, but an apartment complex. Representatives of Truline Construction, of Monticello, visited the joint Planning and Zoning Commission and Economic Development Authority (EDA) meeting Jan. 16 to have an informal discussion regarding their vision for the city-owned property located on Centerville Road near Sorel Street in Centerville.
Chris Harchanko, a Realtor with Apollo Properties and a project estimator/manager for Truline Construction, explained the vision is for a three-story apartment complex with 63 units and approximately 1,600 square feet of retail space. The apartment is proposed to include “mid-scale to upper mid-scale” one- and two-bedroom units with “above-average amenities.” The proposed retail could be anything from a coffee shop to a gym.
February
American Legion Post 620 dishes up 'The Post'
American Legion Post 620 patrons will soon find many more homemade options on the menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Next month, Chris and Emily Salerno, of Mounds View, plan to open their restaurant, The Post, inside the Legion.
Some signature items will include Post toast, Post kettle chips, Post burger, Post sauce and baked rigatoni. The plan is to be open for breakfast on both Saturdays and Sundays and to also serve lunch and dinner during the week and on weekends.Customers can enjoy their food either in the bar atmosphere, or a more family-oriented setting on the banquet side of the building.
The Salernos will also operate a catering business. It will feature various packages, including Italian, deli sandwiches, all-American, New Orleans and fine dining for fancier occasions. The business is also pairing up with Ca’s Creations for cakes.
Kids Abilities goes the extra mile for children
Both 2-year-old Gunnar of Centerville and 5-year-old Renesmee of White Bear Lake have attended Kids Abilities virtually their entire lives. Kids Abilities opened its first location in Shoreview around 16 years ago and its second location in Hugo nine years ago. It is owned by Carol Gilligan of Stillwater and Jenny Elholm of Lino Lakes.
March
Vincenzo Catering: A true family endeavor
After nearly 30 years in business, two sisters made the tough decision to retire the longtime family business. Hugo residents Toni Fedorchak and Tracie Charpentier ran Vincenzo Catering together for 16 years. Before that, Charpentier and the women’s mother, Mary Colonna, ran the business for 13 years.
JDog assists Florida family on 'Military Makeover'
Josh Helm, district partner for JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Twin Cities, recently traveled to St. Petersburg, Florida, to create a little bit of light for a family in a big cloud of darkness. Helm, a resident of Vadnais Heights and a 2004 White Bear Lake grad, went to Florida for a few days in January to take part in the “Military Makeover” show on Lifetime.
Each season focuses on one family. The current season, which aired March 1, focuses on the Middleton family —Aaron, Holly and their four children, Trott, Scarlett, Magnolia and Kelvin—who have spent 20 years as a military family and shared deployments all over the world. In addition to a big health scare with Kelvin, who was born with multiple congenital birth defects that required surgery and almost took his life, one year ago the family unexpectedly lost their 5-year-old daughter Scarlett due to an undiagnosed illness.
100 years for hometown hero, former mayor, fire chief
Family, friends and acquaintances packed American Legion Post 620 to celebrate a well-known pillar of the community Sunday, March 24. T.J. “Joe” Marier turned 100 the following day, March 25.
People who know Joe know he has done it all. He raised a family, served his country, ran the Hugo Feed Mill, served as school board member, Hugo fire chief and mayor, and volunteered at church. In addition to the birthday party at the Legion, the Hugo City Council also recognized Joe for his long life and generous contributions to the community at its March 18 meeting.
April
Rail upgrades spur industrial growth
Area legislators, community leaders, and city and county officials gathered April 17 at JL Schwieters Building Supply Construction headquarters to celebrate the success and economic workforce development of businesses in the Bald Eagle Industrial Park (BEIP) as a direct result of improvements that were recently made to the Hugo Freight Rail Short Line.
The event was a partnership between the city of Hugo, Washington County and the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce. Some of the people in attendance included: Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron, Rep. Linda Runbeck (R-Circle Pines), Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes), Rep. Peter Fischer (DFL-Maplewood), Hugo Mayor Tom Weidt, City Council members Chuck Haas and Becky Petryk and City Administrator Bryan Bear. Also in attendance were Minnesota Commercial Railway Marketing Director Joe Kellner, JL Schwieters’ founder John Schwieters, Schwieters’ son and Plant Manager Blake Schwieters, and Loadmaster Lubricants’ owner Rick Stewart.
Single high school, new elementary possible
The consensus of a White Bear Lake Area Schools facilities planning committee is to solve the district's growing enrollment by going back to a one-campus high school model by putting an addition on North Campus. The committee also concluded that a new elementary school is needed in Hugo. The committee will present its ideas to the school board April 22.
The facility planning committee of 90 staff, parents and community members has been discussing needed facility updates and expansions this school year to address the district's growing enrollment and aging facilities. Enrollment is expected to increase to about 10,800 in less than 10 years, according to district documents. It is about 8,600 this year. Current capacity is 8,700.
A 30-member solutions group then researched various ideas and discussed five options for high school configuration and elementary configuration, among other needs.
Rosemary Apartments gets the OK
Rosemary Apartments got the green light from the City Council at its April 15 meeting. Despite residents’ concerns, the council unanimously approved a site plan, conditional use permit (CUP) and the final plat for the project.
Rosemary Apartments (formerly known as Frenchman Lofts) is slated to be an approximately 80,000-square-foot, three-story apartment building housing 45 units on the property located north of Rosemary Way and west of Everton Avenue (just north and east of Festival Foods). Community Development Director Rachel Juba explained the 80,000 square feet includes every level, including the area dedicated to underground parking. The actual building footprint will be closer to 20,000 square feet.
The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing March 28 where 10 residents voiced their concerns about the project. Many of them voiced those same concerns in front of the council April 15. Some of those concerns included: building height, parks, parking, drainage and affordable housing. Juba explained a neighborhood meeting was held (after citizens requested it) April 8 for residents along Everton Avenue who had questions and concerns about drainage.
May
Arrest made: Hugo house fire possible arson
A Hugo man has been charged in connection to a house fire that injured a firefighter last month. Daniel Joe Lewandowski, 39, was charged April 25 with first-degree arson of a dwelling, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Around midnight on Wednesday, April 24, the Hugo Fire Department (HFD) was dispatched to the scene of a structure fire that started in the basement of a home in the 5600 block of 141st Street N. Upon arrival, Chief Kevin Colvard said firefighters found that all five occupants of the home had already evacuated.
HFD worked the scene with assistance from the Forest Lake and White Bear Lake Fire Departments as well as the Centennial Fire District until around 5 a.m. Colvard described the fire as a “total loss,” as the first floor collapsed along with the roof, which fell into the basement. Colvard added the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson has not been ruled out.
Flame engulfed finale for Hugo house
After running through hours of training exercises with members of the Hugo, Forest Lake and White Bear Lake fire departments, a house on Ingersoll Avenue is allowed to be clompletely engulfed in flames Saturday, May 4.
Grundhofer's hosts 'citizens' of Garage Logic
A live podcast and brats were all the fans of Garage Logic needed May 10 at Grundhofer’s Old-Fashioned Meats. Joe Soucheray is the creator and self-proclaimed mayor of Garage Logic. This is the first time Grundhofer’s has hosted the Garage Logic team. Grundhofer’s advertises on the podcast, and when owner Spencer Grundhofer was asked if he would host the event, he jumped at the chance.
It wound up being the perfect space for almost 300 fans of the podcast to meet and listen to a live taping. With more than 100 kinds of brats, including its world famous gummy bear brat, the citizens of Garage Logic couldn’t have been happier. Grundhofer’s provided brat samples and had its food truck set up on the day of the event.
Students art featured in 2019 Fête des Lacs Logo
Given the prospect of having her art featured as the new logo for the Fête des Lacs city festival, one eighth-grade art student used her skills and determination to land first place. The ceremony unveiling her winning logo was held April 26.
Cadence Dempsey, a student in Ms. Herrick’s Centennial Middle School art class, will see her logo featured on posters for the 2019 Fête des Lacs festival as well as the 5K/8K T-shirt. Fête des Lacs, or “Festival of Lakes,” is a weeklong community event that honors the city’s Native American and French-Canadian history and promotes residents’ enjoyment of the city’s parks, lakes and trails.
June
Hugo resident deemed 'super wonderful' neighbor
When Hugo resident Bob Hanson received a call informing him that he was selected as the 2019 Good Neighbor of the Year, he was “flabbergasted.” Hanson, who has lived in Hugo with his wife Michele for 29 years, was nominated by a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous.
Since 1995, when the tradition began, at least one person — not necessarily a Hugo resident — has been recognized for their importance to the Hugo community during Good Neighbor Days. Occasionally, it has been a couple, and in 2008 it was an entire family. Hanson is the 25th recipient.
Longtime chef opens business in Hugo
As if having the last name Grilz wasn't a good enough reason to open a butcher shop and market, the Centerville resident and longtime chef has always wanted to own his own business. Dan Grilz, a resident of Centerville, opened J. Morten's in May. The business is located at 14643 Mercantile Drive (Suite 104), next to Anytime Fitness in Hugo.
J. Morten's is named after Grilz's grandmother, Juanita Morten, who was born in 1926 — the date in the business’s logo. The company features well-marbled beef and pork from USDA Prime boneless steaks like filet, New York strip and ribeye, to USDA Prime dry-aged bone-in ribeye, porterhouse and KC strip steaks. The local Minnesota pork comes from Compart Family Farms in Nicollet and Fischer Family Farms in Waseca. The business also dry-ages its steaks in-house.
Waters Edge flips switch for second phase of stormwater reuse project
With four developments and one golf course online and many more to come in future years, Hugo continues to be a “frontrunner” on stormwater reuse within developments. Waters Edge held a Flip the Switch ceremony May 23 to both turn on Phase I and initiate Phase II of its stromwater reuse irrigation system.
The first phase of the project, which was operational last year, retrofitted the irrigation system to use stormwater instead of portable city water. Phase II is now in the design phase and should be operational by the end of the year, said City Engineer Mark Erichson.
July
Hugo Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network celebrates 10 years
Over the last 10 years, the Hugo Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network (BTYRN) has sent out 44,000 pounds of care packages to deployed solders and helped military members and their families with countless requests.
Over 100 people attended the Hugo BTRN's 10th anniversary celebration Tuesday, June 25, at the place where it all began, City Hall. County Commissioner Gary Kriesel (District 3) suggested Hugo get involved in the program and Haas thought that was a great idea. The Hugo BTYRN program was one of the first chapters established in Minnesota. The first was Farmington, and Hugo, Stillwater and Woodbury were second, all proclaimed chapters on the same day.
Midwest Best Water newest business to build in Centerville
Now in its 33rd year of existence, Midwest Best Water (MBW) is in need of more space. MBW signed a purchase agreement in March for the 2.3-acre city-owned parcel at 2061 Commerce Drive in the Clearwater Business Park. The $405,000 sale officially closed June 13.To celebrate the deal, MBW held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, June 19, and construction of its $2 million building was slated to begin June 24.
A 'miracle': Dancer recovers from cardiac arrest
A 16-year-old Hugo dancer was running up the stairs for a quick costume change at a recital in June when she collapsed to the floor and went into cardiac arrest. After a two-week stay in the hospital and two major surgeries two days apart, Kaylyn Rosewell’s recovery is worthy of the term “miracle” used by the nurses and doctors who tended to her at Children’s Hospital of Minneapolis.
Athletes get down and dirty in Hugo
Thousands of athletes from around the area, state, region and country participated in the Tough Mudder, hosted by Wild Wings of Oneka. Several obstacles requiring strength, agility and teamwork to complete were placed along a challenging course throughout the wildlife preserve. Participants could do the full 10 mile course, half or a 5K version.
August
White Bear Schools bond would be biggest in state history
At its July 15 meeting, the school board unanimously approved a big ask — a $326 million bond referendum — to be on the ballot this fall. If passed, it would be the largest in state history, confirmed Greg Abbott, Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) communications director. MSBA has a record of passed and failed school bonds dating back to 2000 on its website. The largest bond passed was by Anoka-Hennepin School District for $249 million in 2017, according to MSBA records. The district is using the money to renovate five high schools and build two new elementary schools.
Duke's Poutine: A family concession stand
Centerville resident Matt Ribar, who is 32, has never missed a State Fair.The 2005 White Bear grad has fond memories of the Great Minnesota Get-Together as well as other state fairs and festivals. Ribar’s father, Brad Ribar of White Bear Township, has owned the Corn Roast concession at the State Fair for 34 years.
The family’s passion transcends generations: in the ’80s, Matt’s grandfather acquired a cheese curd trailer from the Mueller family, which was known for having The Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds stand at the fair. Although the family does not sell cheese curds at the State Fair, it does sell them at other fairs and festivals. Also in the family is Peter’s Hotdogs. At one point, the family operated a total of 13 food trailers.
District secures land for new school in Hugo
White Bear Lake Area Schools found more preferable land for a new elementary school in Hugo. Purchase agreements for two parcels of land just north of the post office west of Highway 61 were approved by the school board at its Aug. 12 meeting. Purchase agreements for four properties located on Everton Avenue N. just north of Frenchman Road in western Hugo were executed this winter. Those agreements have now been rescinded.
Details of the new purchase agreements were discussed during a closed meeting. According to Washington County property records, the parcels are almost 140 acres together. The larger agricultural and residential parcel is about 133 acres and its 2019 total property value is listed at about $1 million. A 4-acre residential property next to it is listed as worth a total of about $313,000.
Breakfast on the Farm: Learn about life with Hugo family
The Miron family is busy preparing to feed 2,000 people next month.Family members will host their first-ever Breakfast on the Farm event from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 15250 Homestead Ave. N., Hugo.
The Miron Family Farm has been in existence since 1887. Fran and his wife Mary Ann mark the fourth generation of ownership. The fifth generation, Fran’s sons Paul and Andrew, currently live on the farm with their wives and children (sixth generation). The farm was recognized as a Century Farm back in 1987 and Fran is hopeful it will make it to be recognized as a Sesquicentennial Farm, too.
The farm has always had dairy cows and grows corn, small grains and hay. These days, the farm’s focus is dairy, but it also has soybeans and three pigs, new this year. Currently the Mirons own 280 acres, but family members farm more than 800 acres.
September
Learning and imagination take root in 'reading tree'
“This is my tree, my place to be alone in, my branches for climbing, my leaves for hiding in, my sunshine for reading, my clouds for dreaming, my sky for singing, my tree, my beautiful tree.” This poem, written by Kathleen Fraser, is what sparked then-Media Specialist (now Instructional Coach) Julie Stonehouse’s idea for a reading tree in the media center at Oneka Elementary School.
Last year when Stonehouse was hired by the White Bear Lake School District, she was charged with changing the way the school utilizes the media center, and asked to come up with a redesign. When she asked the students what they would like to see in the space, they answered, “comfortable seating” and “fun places to read.” The space was revamped over spring break with the exception of one piece, the treehouse.
Downtown improvements are coming
It may not be coming this year, but it’s coming. Following a presentation at the Sept. 11 Centerville City Council meeting from Stantec Engineer Kellie Schlegel on the history of the city’s Downtown Street and Utility Improvement project, a public hearing was held. Council then passed a resolution ordering the improvements and authorizing preparation of plans and specifications.
The project will install municipal water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, streets, curb and gutter and sidewalk improvements on downtown streets. Those streets include Centerville Road north of Main Street, Sorel Street west of Goiffon Road to Progress Road, Progress Road from Main Street to Heritage Street, Goiffon Road from Sorel Street to Heritage Street and Heritage Street from Centerville Road to the east of Progress Road.
October
Comfort food just when we'll need it
This January or February when everyone is ready for winter to be over, locals can warm up their bellies with signature, handmade pasta dishes at a new restaurant. Shortly after the first of the new year, Campanelle Restaurant & Bar will open its doors to customers at 7114 Otter Lake Road in Lino Lakes. Campanelle will be located in the same building as Dunkin', on the west side, closest to the McDonalds. Owner Kent Bergmann, a Lino Lakes resident, has been in the restaurant industry for 24 years and counting and is thrilled to open up a restaurant in his own community.
Steakhouse coming to Hugo?
Residents were disappointed this past winter when the proposal for Cozzie’s Tavern & Grill on city-owned property across from City Hall never came to fruition. But now, another plan is in the works. Hugo residents Tony and Michele Harmening would like to build a 4,500-square-foot steakhouse called Cattle House and a potential event center on the property along Egg Lake. Tony presented his plans to the city’s Economic Development Authority Oct. 15.
Parent advocacy group offers support and connection
Centerville mothers Gina Schmittdiel and Erin Ribar met three years ago after being connected through the Down Syndrome Association (DSA) of Minnesota. Gina and her husband Brian have two children, a 4-year-old and 3-year-old Gunnar, who has Down syndrome. Erin and her husband Matt have four children ages 7, 4, 2, and 7 months. Ben, their 2 1/2-year-old, has Down syndrome.
In 2017 the mothers began attending a Down syndrome parent group in Blaine. The following year, the two stepped up to facilitate the group, which they are doing again this year with the help of Sana Kassab Soussi from Blaine. Because the location in Blaine was only 10 miles away from another support group in Mounds View, they decided to find a new location in Circle Pines.
November
Army veteran continues to find ways to serve
With a list of service projects that could fill a novel, it is no surprise that Army veteran Jeff Loeks will be recognized with an award later this month. Loeks is a 2019 Wilbur Thomas Community Service Award recipient. The award is presented annually to HealthPartners team members who strive to improve their communities through outstanding volunteer service.
Loeks, a White Bear Township resident, is no stranger to coverage in Press Publications' newspapers. Numerous articles have been published about him, all with the common theme of service. Loeks served in the Army’s 3rd Ranger Battalion from 1988 to 1992 and was deployed to the invasion of Panama and Desert Storm.
District finds land for bus garage in Hugo
The bus garage currently located near White Bear Lake Area High School North Campus will likely move to Hugo to make room for the one-campus high school expansion. The school board approved a purchase agreement with a property owner in the Bald Eagle Industrial Park at its Nov. 12 meeting. Details of the agreement were not released from the closed meeting.
The 7-acre site is located off Fenway Boulevard, near the intersection of Fenway Boulevard Circle, according to Washington County Property records. Its 2019 value was listed as $648,700. The land is owned by Nordling Property, located in White Bear Lake.The location, size, accessibility and cost was what the district was looking for, according to Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak. The relocation of the bus garage will make room for the unified high school expansion.
Hugo resident grants yard access for snowmobilers
Thanks to the generosity of a local resident, a dreaded stretch of road for snowmobilers will be safer this winter. Richard Houde and his wife Marylou have lived in their home on 137th Street N. since 1976. The two have agreed to grant snowmobilers access to 880 feet of their front yard, the equivalent of 2 1/2 football fields.
The Houdes’ property is located across from 137th Street Court N. and right before the curve where 137th Street turns into Homestead Avenue N. Hugo Snowmobile Club President John Udstuen said that the newly granted access is a big deal.
Council dives into future of public works building
What to do to improve the public works facility has been on the minds of city staff and the City Council for a couple of years now. The facility, located on 137th Street N., was built in 2004 for $2.5 million. Back in 2018, the council announced one of its goals was to conduct a space needs study for city buildings. Employees were asked to complete a survey of needs for the facilities they utilize. In 2019, the council found a space needs study for the public works building was needed. Jeff Oertel, of Oertel Architects, presented the study findings to the council and city staff at a workshop Nov. 12.
December
Sewing for Santa: Labor of Love
Call it providential, but when Paul Carlson started searching the worldwide web for a Santa suit seamstress, he found one in his own backyard. That's pretty remarkable seeing how there are maybe six full-time professional Santa suit makers in the country. Deborah Mumaugh of White Bear Township is one of them.
Mumaugh happens to be married to a Santa, too, and accompanies her husband Gary as Mrs. Claus during his many stops. When children ask her age, Mrs. Claus doesn't hesitate: “325,” she replies.
Both Mumaugh and Carlson make it clear not just anyone can don the costume and become the jolly old elf, even if they do have a little round belly that shakes like jelly.
Neighbor charged in connection to dog's death
A neighbor has been charged in connection to an incident that resulted in the death of a 3 1/2-year-old dachshund named Buddy in Centerville.
Larry Allen Hanson, 61, of Centerville, has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals. The felony offense carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and/or a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.
Therapy cat: New 4-legged resident finds home at Keystone
Seniors who live at Keystone Place at LaValle Fields are used to visits from all sorts of animals, including dogs, horses, bunnies and chickens, but for the past couple of months a new regular has been stopping by.
Sunshine the cat makes weekly stops at the facility, alternating between one-on-one visits and group visits. Sunshine is owned by Hugo resident Kristie Flanagan. Sunshine, who is thought to be about 3 or 4 years old, was rescued from the Northwoods Animal Humane Society in Wyoming. Although she is not technically registered as a therapy animal, the residents can’t tell the difference.
