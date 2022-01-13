Year of the titmouse
Among hundreds of crows, jays and finches observed by volunteers, a total of eight tufted titmice doesn’t seem like a whole lot. But these eight individual birds represent a growing trend in the long-term data collected by the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC).
The CBC is a global tradition, and is more than 120 years old. The longevity of the CBC makes it an ideal resource to study long-term trends about birds, which often reflect the conditions of their habitat. After Christmas, 44 volunteers in the Northeast Suburban count area put their eyes and ears to work to document everything on the wing in areas of Washington County and Ramsey County northeast of the Twin Cities.
How do tufted titmice play into the data? According to Northeast Suburban Count Coordinator Jim Howitz, these birds add to the growing evidence that the range of these birds is changing, possibly due to warming winter conditions.
The tufted titmouse is a larger relative of the black-capped chickadee, with a distinctive gray coloring and small crest on its head. The bird is common in Eastern forests and is becoming increasingly common in Minnesota as habitat resources slowly shift and climatic changes take place.
“It was very satisfying for me to get them; it’s the bird I thought I would be most likely to see exploding here,” Howitz said.
CBC data tracks how bird movement changes over time. Howitz said that tufted titmice used to be more common in Minnesota, but sightings declined after the 1970s. It’s only in recent years the bird has made a noticeable comeback.
Locals can keep their eyes peeled for tufted titmice in the area. These charming birds will readily visit birdfeeders and nest in backyard birdhouses.
Solo standouts
Sometimes a bird appears on the count long after it should have migrated south. Some of these birds have managed to find a reliable food source despite harsh winter conditions. This year, CBC volunteers counted a fox sparrow, a yellow-rumped warbler and a Wilson’s snipe among the unusual birds for the season.
The Northeast Suburban count is one of only a few areas to see snipe in winter. Snipe are a small, secretive shorebird often found on the banks of streams and ponds. Their long bill is specially adapted to bury deep into muddy soil in search of insect larvae and worms.
The spring-fed streams that feed into the St. Croix River often stay open through the winter, providing a refuge for the freshwater invertebrates that serve as a food source for snipe.
“They’re in the same habitat with watercress; that’s the magic spot,” Howitz said. “They’re extremely habitat-specific.”
Falcon trifecta
The Northeast Suburban area is one of the few that are home to all three species of falcon found in Minnesota. American kestrels, merlins and peregrine falcons can all be found in the vicinity of the St. Croix River, especially near the Allen S. King Power Plant smokestack, where peregrines are known to roost.
“Those are all difficult species to get, particularly the merlin,” Howitz said. “Falcons are such charismatic birds; it’s always a thrill to see one. This is pretty far north for them in the winter.”
Trends over time
CBC data is one of the best ways to track long-term bird trends as species move between habitat zones, reflect good and bad breeding years, and follow food resources. Howitz noted the records show that the kinds of birds that visit backyard feeders, such as chickadees, woodpeckers, sparrows and finches, are rising in numbers while open-country birds such as meadowlarks are appearing less often.
“As the suburbs get bigger and older trees, that’s good for a lot of birds,” Howitz said. “Warmer winters make it more likely to see robins, bluebirds and even flickers.”
Staff Writer Jackie Bussjaeger can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
