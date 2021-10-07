Christa’s Paw Spa top dog in Readers’ Choice contest

Perhaps groomers at Christa’s Paw Spa just have that special touch.
Christa’s Paw Spa has been voted the best dog groomer in The Citizen’s Reader’s Choice Best of the Press 2021 contest.
The salon, located at 1886 Main St. in Centerville, is owned by Lino Lakes resident Christa Weber.
Weber has owned the dog grooming shop for three years, but she’s been grooming dogs for much longer than that.
“I’m coming up on my 20th anniversary of grooming. I’ve been grooming for really long time, and it was always my dream to own my own salon,” she said.
She had been working at a salon in Forest Lake and heard that Michelle Whitney, former owner of Michelle’s Paw Spa, was interested in selling.
“I live about three minutes from the salon, so I stopped in and talked to her, and it ended up working out,” Weber said.
She said she wanted her salon to be a place where people would enjoy going to work every day. In addition to herself, there are four other groomers. Weber is also looking to hire a receptionist.
“It’s definitely grown. We haven’t taken new clients in over six months. We’re booking for the rest of the year now,” Weber said.
She said most clients book in advance, which helps a lot. Weber said that it helps with scheduling, it’s easier for the clients and it’s better for the dogs, because it keeps their coats and nails maintained properly.
While the business is located in Centerville, it attracts clients beyond the city limits, including northeast Minneapolis. Some come from Wisconsin.
Weber admitted she’s not always sure how clients hear about the salon, but she’s grateful to be able to serve people from all over.
She said it’s extremely rewarding to be recognized as the best dog groomer.
“The fact that we’re not able to accept new clients, we see that everyday appreciation from our clients. Someone had to go in and nominate us, and people had to vote for us and take that time out of their day. It’s that step above that shows how much they appreciate us,” she said.
Goldwood Kennels, of White Bear Lake, was a finalist for best dog groomer.
Brooke Wohlrabe is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200
