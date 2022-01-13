Minnesota is rich in edible wild foods, but it’s difficult to find anything alive and growing when everything is buried under inches of snow and ice. Foraging for wild foods in winter is a bit like a scavenger hunt—it gets you outside and keeps you busy in the winter months, with the promise of a tasty reward at the end.
Below are a few wild foods you can forage even in the dead of Minnesota winter. Most of them are best prepared as tea, but what better way to warm up after a long foraging walk than with a hot mug of spruce needle or rosehip tea?
Spruce and pine needles
Evergreens are easily identifiable all year round, and a tasty tea can be made from their needles. Make sure you can correctly identify the tree whose needles you want to collect. Most Minnesota evergreens are safe to consume, except for the yew tree, which is poisonous.
White pines and spruce trees are among the best for a tasty tea. Winter weather naturally tends to knock small clusters of needles to the ground, where they are easy to gather. Some people prefer the milder taste of young needles, but you’re not likely to find these until spring comes around. The needles have a light citrus flavor, which is complemented with honey and lemon. Pour hot—not boiling—water over the needles to get the most out of their natural vitamin C content.
Chaga
Chaga is a fungus mainly found on paper birch and yellow birch trees. This fungus attacks injured but living trees, growing like a tumor from the inside. On the surface of the tree, chaga looks like a big black scorch mark, but inside, it is a burnt yellow-orange color. The interior color is a dead giveaway that you have a fungus and not simply an old burn scar in front of you.
Chaga grows very slowly. If you choose to harvest chaga, it’s best to take a chunk no larger than the size of a fist, so the remaining fungus can continue growing. Winter is the best time to harvest, since the fungus is naturally dried in the cold winter air. The texture of chaga is hard and woody, so it should be chopped into smaller chunks and powdered with a food processor or coffee grinder. This powder can be combined with hot water or milk to make a thick, coffee-like beverage. Cinnamon and maple syrup can add to the richness of chaga tea.
Rosehips
The fruit of rosebushes sometimes stays on the branches long into the winter, providing a naturally dried source of rosehip tea. Wearing thick gloves while harvesting can prevent painful pricks from the thorny branches. The hips can be used whole steeped in a tea blend, but crushing them will release the gritty seeds and fibers inside, which no one wants to ingest. Rosehips are high in vitamin C and can help boost the immune system—a great benefit for the time of year where seasonal illnesses are rampant. Add a little honey or mint leaves to your rosehip tea for a more complex flavor.
Turkey tail
Turkey tail is a fungus that grows on decomposing wood year-round. It is a visually alluring fungus, easily recognizable by its colorful concentric stripes resembling the patterns on wild turkey feathers. Turkey tail has many health benefits, including antioxidants and prebiotics that aid in digestion. The easiest way to use these fungi is in a turkey tail tea. This can be easily turned into a warming turkey tail chai latte with the addition of a few spices and your choice of dairy or dairy substitute.
Watercress
Watercress is a plant in the mustard family. Watercress can be found in shallow streams of fast-flowing water, and is easy to spot from a distance by its bright green color. This plant should only be collected from clean water sources, and leaves should be washed thoroughly before consuming. The taste is similar to arugula or other peppery, flavorful greens, and is often used on sandwiches or in salads.
Wintergreen
Most people know wintergreen as a popular chewing gum flavor, but it is a wild-growing plant in the northern regions of Minnesota and Wisconsin. As the name implies, its leaves stay bright green even when snow is thick on the ground. Both the berries and the leaves of wintergreen are safe to consume. But there is a trick to making wintergreen tea: unlike other herbal teas, adding boiling water won’t release the strong flavor of the leaves. Instead, the leaves should be fermented in a jar of water, covered with a small towel and placed in a warm location for several days. When bubbles start to form, all you need to do is heat the water to have a refreshing wintergreen tea.
The number one rule of foraging is never to eat anything you cannot identify with 100 percent confidence. There are many Minnesota-specific guides to plant and mushroom identification and foraging. Smartphone apps such as Seek and iNaturalist can also give you a good start in identification, but are not always accurate and should be double-checked with a field guide or expert opinion.
It’s important to make sure you have permission to enter and harvest on the land where you plan to forage. Some items can be found right in your backyard, especially if you have a home garden. You should also be certain that the area where you plan to forage has not been treated with harsh chemicals.
Be mindful of how much you gather. Many foragers take only as much as they will use, and leave behind some wild foods for wildlife to eat, or to allow seeds to spread for the coming spring.
Staff Writer Jackie Bussjaeger can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
