Centerville sets example with junior council member program

The City of Centerville is a League of Minnesota Cities’ 2023 City of Excellence award winner for its Junior Council Member Program.
The award was in the under 5,000 population category and was awarded recently at the league’s annual conference in Duluth.
“The award goes to communities who do something pretty innovative,” said Assistant City Administrator Athanasia Lewis at the June 28 city council meeting.
The city’s junior council program, initiated in 2021-2022, allows a high school student to be an active, participating member of the city council for one year. Junior council members are expected to attend monthly meetings, work sessions, budget sessions and other meetings. The students are seated with the council during meeting and provide input on matters brought before council.
For example, Danny Peterson, the city’s first junior council member, lobbied for a more effective way for the city to reach out to residents than just through its website. Since then, the council has approved the implementation of a mobile app, featuring a news section to conveying important information about city services. The app also includes user-friendly bill pay, viewing upcoming city events, reading city codes and ordinances, and completing online permit applications.
Peterson is succeeded by current junior council member, Rowan Shaw. Mayor D. Love is credited with coming up with the idea.
“It’s a proud moment,” Love said. “There’s been a lot of buzz, and a lot of cities asked about the junior council member program and wanted to emulate it,” he said.
“I had my reservations at first when (Love) brought this up,” Council Member Steve King said. Both the junior council members have been excellent, he noted. “They’re actually getting a learning experience. I don’t know how much of this is covered at school, whether they’re just getting the basics. But this is how it’s supposed to work -- I think it’s a good idea.”
Centerville will also receive a plaque, a check for $1,000, and recognition in League of Minnesota Cities publications and promotional activities throughout the upcoming year.
