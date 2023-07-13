Centerville sets example with junior council member program

Danny Peterson (front left) and Rowan Shaw (front right) with Mayor D. Love, Assistant City Administrator Athanasia Lewis, Council Member Russ Koski and family members after receiving an award in Duluth.

 Contributed

The City of Centerville is a League of Minnesota Cities’ 2023 City of Excellence award winner for its Junior Council Member Program.

The award was in the under 5,000 population category and was awarded recently at the league’s annual conference in Duluth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.