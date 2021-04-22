CENTERVILLE — The 2021 property tax statements are out, and Centerville was found to be more valuable.
The Centerville City Council convened the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization April 14 to talk about property valuation in the city and to hear from property owners who might question why their property is so much more valuable this year.
Minnesota statutes require that all real property be valued at market value each year. Market value for taxes payable in 2022 is defined as the usual or most likely selling price of individual properties as of Jan. 2, 2021.
New city assessor Mary Wells was on hand along with fellow assessors Chris Larson, Erik Skogquist and Alex Guggenberger to explain the increases in property value.
The estimated market values set for the current assessment period are based on qualified sales of Centerville properties that occurred between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, Wells said.
During that period, the city saw a total of 113 sales, 64 of which qualified as “good,” or “qualified,” sales. Foreclosures and other unusual sales — including sales to family members — don't qualify as good sales. Although last year's figures are unavailable, 2019 stats show that there were 53 qualified sales in Centerville during the 2017-18 sales period when market values are determined.
When including new construction, the total 2021 estimated market value of the city increased by 3.5% from last year, Wells said. The 2020 total value of properties within the city was $471,379,400, and the 2021 total value is $485,592,300. These totals include new construction values of $2,903,200 in 2020 and $11,421,200 in 2021.When new construction numbers are excluded, the city's overall market value increased by 1.2%.
In 2019, new sales increased the total market value of the city by 8%, from $433,766,300 to $470,594,800 for that year's assessment. Included in the 2019 overall market value in Centerville was $4,024,000 in new construction.
What is the breakdown of property types in Centerville?
As of Jan. 2 this year, Centerville boasted 1,670 parcels: 1,376 residential parcels, 120 non-taxable parcels, 60 commercial/industrial parcels and three apartment parcels. Also included were 98 vacant lots, two agricultural parcels, five split-use parcels and no railroad parcels.
State law mandates that all property must be reassessed every year and physically reviewed once every five years.
City assessors also inspect all properties with new construction every year. In 2020, assessors inspected a total of 315 parcels — 286 existing properties and 29 new parcels with new construction.
“I was very happy to see we were able to gain value and grow as a city,” Mayor D. Love said.
