CENTERVILLE — Residents heard good news and bad news at the annual budget and truth in taxation hearing.
Home values are going up and city taxes are going up. But the debt is going down and will disappear altogether by 2029, Finance Director Bruce DeJong said.
Questions about property valuation will be fielded by the city assessor in April, DeJong said, before he answered questions about city revenues, expenditures, funds and debt.
Centerville’s total tax levy for 2022 will be $2,816,461, a 2.7% increase over the 2021 total tax levy of $2,743,105.
The $2.8 million total tax levy is made up of the general fund levy of $2,487,663 and the total debt service levy of $328,798. The city canceled certain debt levies because it has sufficient funds available to make future debt payments and won't have to bond for that debt. “We'll be debt-free as of 2029,” DeJong said.
Proposed expenditure increases for 2022 include the hiring of an assistant city administrator with a salary not to exceed $75,000, a 3% wage and benefit increase for both union and non-union employees, and major election year expenses of approximately $15,000. Public safety expenses make up approximately 50% of the city's expenditures.
Expenditures will be offset by a $122,747 increase in property tax revenues, a debt service reduction of almost $50,000 from 2021 and an additional $11,000 in recycling funds. At $2.5 million, property taxes make up the vast majority of the city's total revenues of $2.9 million.
Meanwhile, the median home value increased in 2022 to $281,980, a 3.57% increase over the 2021 valuation of $272,250. The 2022 property tax value is based on property sales from 2019 and 2020.
Estimated city taxes for the average home’s property taxes payable in 2022 increased by 4.87%, from $1,346 in 2021 to $1,412 in 2022, an increase of $66, DeJong said.
After a public hearing during which no members of the public spoke, council unanimously adopted the budget.
After passing a resolution adopting the final property tax levy and budget, the city may not increase the levy amount but can still reduce it before certifying the budget to Anoka County later this month.
Residents may not be entirely overjoyed to know that with the reduction of the commercial/ industrial tax base, residential properties are picking up more of the overall tax burden in Centerville.
However, the good news is that Centerville is ranked fourth-lowest in taxation when compared to other municipalities within Anoka County.
“I do feel really proud of our numbers, especially when compared with other cities in the county,” Council Member Michelle Lakso said. “It's been a long time coming.”
Contributing Writer Loretta Harding can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.