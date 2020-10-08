CENTERVILLE — The City Council at its Sept. 23 meeting voted 4-0 (Council Member Michelle Lakso was absent) to adopt its 2021 budget and tax levies.
The 2021 total levy will increase by $23,697, or 0.87% over the 2020 tax levy. “The $24,000 increase — under 0.9% — is a very modest increase,” said Finance Director Bruce DeJong.
In fact, most Centerville residents will barely notice any increase on their property tax statements come November, DeJong said.
“With the new property value coming online from Ruffridge Johnson and other new construction, this will undoubtedly result in a tax increase of less than 1% on the average home in Centerville,” DeJong said. For some properties, the tax increase may be almost imperceptible, or near zero, he said.
For next year, the total proposed tax levy for Centerville will be $2.7 million. The general fund budget will also be $2.7 million.
DeJong called city leaders responsible both in the short term and in the long term. “You fund operations, and some capital projects are built in (the budget),” DeJong told council members.
In addition, the city is more than sufficiently covered for a decrease in local government aid (LGA) of up to 20%, DeJong said. Because the state of Minnesota is experiencing financial challenges of its own, he expects a move to reduce LGA payments to cities and counties. The city is not highly dependent on LGA from the state; it amounts to about 2.7% of the city’s total revenues, he noted. Even a 20% decrease from the $75,626 in aid represents only about a $15,000 revenue loss, he added.
DeJong said the city has a strong cash flow and has made good investments spread out at decent rates. “The city has done a marvelous job of investing responsibly,” he said. If the city’s fund balance drops below the targeted level, there is a plan in place to increase it. “It was responsible and respectful to have a levy increase of less than 0.9%,” DeJong said
The city also has a 99% property tax collection rate and has exceeded that strong collection rate during the past few years, DeJong added. In fact, staff has not seen property tax collections drop below 97% for the city over 30 years of boom and bust cycles, he said. The city has built in a contingency of $50,000 for its capital projects. If not needed for capital projects, these funds can cover short-term drops in property tax payments if residents are unable to make their payments on time. In the COVID-19 economy, financial uncertainty for everyone could test that long streak of timely property tax payments, DeJong noted. The contingency fund of $50,000 would cover a more than 2% delinquency rate, he said.
The city also has healthy reserves in its general fund, water fund and sewer fund, he added.
An opportunity for the public to see a budget presentation and comment on it will be available during the truth-in-taxation hearing, scheduled for Dec. 9. The preliminary 2021 levy adopted at the Sept. 23 meeting may be reduced before the final 2021 levy is adopted in December and submitted to Anoka County, but it may not be increased.
