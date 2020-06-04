The Centerville City Council received the annual report from Centennial Lakes Police Department Chief Jim Coan May 27.
“Centerville is a great safe and stable community with a good quality of life, but it’s not immune from certain crimes and problems,” Coan said. “The people of Centerville are willing to get involved when they see something suspicious and won’t tolerate crime. Centerville’s citizens are law abiding, and 90% of them heed warnings without a citation.”
During 2019, arrests in Centerville numbered 72, compared with 41 in 2018 and 73 in 2017.
Citations and warnings issued in Centerville in 2019 added to 298, compared with 309 in 2018 and 243 in 2017.
There were 1,261 traffic stops inside the city’s borders in 2019, compared with 1,252 in 2018 and 1,382 in 2017.
Narcotics cases in Centerville in 2019 numbered 15 cases. There were no such cases in 2018 and 21 in 2017.
Total police calls (traffic stops, accidents, violations and miscellaneous activity) totaled 3,555 in 2019, 3,752 in 2018 and 3,898 in 2017.
Coan said that fluctuations can be deceiving due to constant changes in the number of people moving in and out of the community and driving through it.
Mayor D. Love thanked the CLPD for its community spirit in avoiding the type of tragedy that occurred in Minneapolis on May 25.
The CLPD 2019 Annual Report can be viewed on the city’s website at centervillemn.com.
