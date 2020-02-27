CENTERVIELLE —The City Council met Feb. 12 and approved a slight change in Bayview Villas’ conditional use permit (CUP). The change allows the homeowners association to build additional boat slips on Centerville Lake.
Currently four of the nine lots in the development have shoreline docks. However, four homes across the street on LaValle Drive have a deeded access to the lake via an outlot. The change in the CUP would allow the homeowners on the hill to share a four-boat slip on the outlot.
Real estate agent Don Skelly said potential buyers had questioned why there were nine lots and only four docks. He said the homeowners’ association would maintain the individual slips
The council noted that that end of Centerville Lake is quite shallow, and the shared dock would be long. Department of Natural Resources guidelines allow docks to go out as far as needed to get to navigable water. The council spent some time discussing two different configurations for the proposed dock, one rectangular, one square, and decided the rectangular configuration would be most workable.
The council voted unanimously to approve the change in the CUP, noting that it could be dangerous for homeowners to try to put a boat in at Peltier Lake, across Hwy. 14.
In another discussion, the council decided to try holding council work sessions at 5 p.m. before regular city council meetings at 7 p.m.
