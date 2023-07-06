Centerville community warriors are the 2023 grand marshals

Leading this year’s “Blast from the Past” Fete de Lacs parade will be former Centerville mayor Tom Wilharber and his wife, MaryLou Wilharber.
The Wilharbers have resided in the city of Centerville for 56 years. MaryLou remembers what the city’s population was when she moved there with Tom: 534.
Tom has a history of playing a big role in the city of Centerville. He served as its mayor with stints in 1995-2000 and again in 2010-2017. Both Tom and MaryLou currently now serve as members of Centerville’s Lions Club.
Tom has been selected as the parade’s grand marshal before, so this is nothing new for him. He was grand marshal in 2017, and he thinks it’s an honor to be grand marshal a second time, along with his wife this time around.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized, in regard to what you’ve done in the community,” Tom said.
MaryLou, like her husband, thinks that it’s a great honor to be recognized by the community of Centerville, which she has nothing but glowing things to say about.
“Centerville is a very friendly community,” said MaryLou. “People welcomed us, and we’ve done our very best to welcome people. The community rallies around people.”
MaryLou has been a blood donor for as long as she’s been eligible to donate, and just recently received her 37-gallon pin. She is also very involved in the Church of St. Genevieve in Centerville and is involved in a number of community-based events, including supporting local food shelves as well as organizing luncheons and helping people through the grieving process after their loss of loved ones.
Jennifer Mosher was part of the selection process for this year’s grand marshal. She believes that there was good reason to select Tom and MaryLou.
“Since the theme is ‘Blast from the Past,’ we thought it was only right to have them as our grand marshals. Tom and MaryLou Wilharber were selected because they have been longtime residents of Centerville and have served our community not only with the Centerville Lions, but with St. Genevieve Church,” Mosher said. “Tom has been a part of our city of Centerville as a city councilman and our mayor for years.”
The Centerville Fete de Lacs parade is set to take place at 11 a.m. July 15 and will travel along Main Street, Brian Drive and Dupre Road.
Sebastian Studier is an intern at Press Publications. He can be reached by calling 651-242-2775 or emailing intern1@presspubs.com.
